Free Concert of “Kiss Me, Kate” Under the Stars by Bay Street Theater

by Gavin Menu

Bay Street Theater will host the Bay Street Under the Stars series that includes free concerts in Mashashimuet Park this summer. This year, Bay Street will present “Kiss Me, Kate” on August 25 and 26 at 7 p.m. Entry to the concert is free with no tickets required.

The concert will star Tony Award-Nominee Melissa Errico and The Metropolitan Opera’s Richard Troxell. “Kiss Me, Kate” features a score by Cole Porter and tells the story of two actors, Lilli Vanessi and Frederick C. Graham, battling in life and love during a production of “The Taming of the Shrew.”

Errico, a Tony Award-nominee actress, established herself as a Broadway star, film/television actress, recording and concert artist. She has starred in the Broadway musicals “Anna Karenina,” “My Fair Lady,” “High Society” and “Dracula,” as well as the first national tour of “Les Miserables.” At The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, she starred in “The Sound of Music,” “My Fair Lady” and “Camelot.” Solo CDs isnclude, “Blue Like That,” “Lullabies & Wildflowers,” “Legrand Affair,” “What About Today?” and “Melissa Errico Live at 54 Below.”

Errico has collaborated with Stephen Sondheim on the revival of “Sunday In the Park with George,” at the Kennedy Center, followed by John Doyle’s production of “Passion” for which she was nominated for a sixth Drama Desk Award and most recently as Leona in the 2016 Encores production of “Do I Hear A Waltz?” at City Center.

She has served on the National Endowment for the Arts and has published essays for various magazines as well as The New York Times. She is married to tennis player and sports commentator Patrick McEnroe, and they have three young daughters.

Metropolitan Opera Tenor, Richard Troxell’s career has ranged from the starring role of Pinkerton in Martin Scorcese’s Sony Film of “Madame Butterfly” to a recurring guest on Jimmy Fallon’s “Late Night,” to singing the National Anthem for MLB’s ALCS Championship to costarring on Broadway with Errico.

This musical couple joined forces in the Encores revival of “Do I Hear a Waltz” by Rodgers and Hammerstein. Troxell’s lyric tenor voice has been heard in leading roles at opera houses and concert halls like the Los Angeles Opera, Washington Opera, Sydney Opera, Beijing, Houston Grand Opera, New York City Opera, L’Opéra Comique in Paris, Monte Carlo, Teatro Petruzelli, Seville, Philadelphia, Boston Lyric Opera and now the Bay Street Theater.

Bay Street Under the Stars is sponsored by Bridgehampton National Bank, PSEG and Sylvester and Co. For more information, please visit baystreet.org or call the box office at (631) 725-9500 or visit baystreet.org.

Comments