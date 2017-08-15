Frankel Donates “Circle of Hope” to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital

by Kathryn Menu

Sag Harbor artist Dorothy Frankel has donated her “Circle of Hope” sculpture to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital for display in the Hospital’s Garden of Hope. The sculpture was installed in the Garden on July 27.

“Circle of Hope” is part of Ms. Frankel’s series “Circles,” inspired by the Zen Buddhist symbol enso, which denotes connectedness, enlightenment, elegance, and the cyclical nature of life. The piece, crafted in 2005 from terra cotta and steel materials, was specifically designed to remind people of their earthly roots and dizzying aspirations — those that thrust us beyond our comfort zones to seek collective truths and a unity with our surroundings.

The Garden of Hope, located on the grounds of the Hospital at the corner of Herrick and Old Town Roads, was established 20 years ago and through the years has been a beautiful, peaceful space for cancer patients and survivors, as well as for members of the community, to visit.

“Having a background in preventative health, I was drawn to adding something to the Hospital setting where one can reflect upon the profound joys and dilemmas we face in life,” Ms. Frankel said. “’Circle of Hope has a serene, meditative, hopeful quality. The Garden of Hope is a place where patients, staff and friends can walk and sit — where they can contemplate health, illness, spirituality while seeking hope and health. In my mind, it was a natural.”

“We’re extremely grateful to Ms. Frankel for her thoughtful gift to our Garden of Hope,” said Robert S. Chaloner, Chief Administrative Officer. “The sculpture has enhanced the look of the space and has added a new sense of tranquility that all of the garden’s visitors can enjoy.”

