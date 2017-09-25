Four Artists, One Exhibit

by Gavin Menu

Romany Kramoris Gallery, located at 41 Main Street in Sag Harbor, will host a reception on Saturday, September 30, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for its newest group exhibit — and it’s quite a roster.

Sag Harbor resident and Lianne Alcon will show her signature expressionistic paintings that are loose in style — in contrast to her disciplined approach — and frequently incorporate swirling strokes and liberal use of her brushes.

“Alcon uses that contrasting perception and expression—whether painting flamenco dancers or sceneries from Spain and New York City, both favorite subjects—to uniquely capture their spirit,” according to a press release from the gallery.

Joyce Brian, who discovered her artistic side at age 2, has shown in many solo and group exhibitions over the last 40 years, and has taught art for the past 30. She spends her summers in Italy, from where she draws much of her inspiration, as well as the East End.

Artist and landscape designer Muriel Hanson Falborn pairs the natural world with architecture and design in her work — “counteracting each other, taming wildness, providing structure and organization, rest and joy” — and plein air painter Sonia Grineva will show a collection of her oil floral works.

The exhibition will remain on view through October 19. For more information, please call (631) 725-2499 or visit kramorisgallery.com.

