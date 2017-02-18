Former Sag Harbor School Board President Charged Under Social Host Law

by Kathryn Menu

Southampton Town Police on Saturday announced the arrest of Susan E. Guinchard-Kinsella, 54, of Sag Harbor, a former president of the Sag Harbor School Board, on charges that she hosted a party at her home on Barclay Drive in North Haven on January 27, at which minors consumed alcohol.

Police said they responded to the home after receiving an anonymous tip through the New York State Police’s 866-UNDER21 hotline. According to a press release issued Saturday, the responding officers could see minors consuming alcohol from outside the home. They said they questioned Ms. Guinchard-Kinsella, and she denied that there was a party and locked the doors.

Police continued their investigation, which resulted in her arrest at her home on Friday, February 17.

She was charged with allowing alcohol consumption by persons under the age of 21 at a residence, which is more commonly known as the Suffolk County social host law, a violation.

Police said she was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Southampton Town Justice Court at a later date.

