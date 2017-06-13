Flagpole Removed from Gulf Gas Station in Sag Harbor

by Christine Sampson

A 60-foot-tall flagpole at the Gulf gas station on Route 114, the height of which irked many in the community despite its owner’s patriotic intentions, was taken down on Monday.

Sukru Ilgin, who has owned what is the former Harbor Heights gas station for the last year and a half, said he spent around $15,000 to put it up and later take it down. At its May 16 meeting, the Sag Harbor Village Zoning Board of Appeals denied him the variance he needed to let it remain in place.

With the flagpole lying flat on the gas station property on Tuesday — minus the flag itself, of course — Mr. Ilgin told a reporter he has an upcoming court date in Sag Harbor Village to resolve fines.

“Honestly, I don’t understand it,” he said. “It’s an American flag. I’m proud of this country. I don’t think people have respect for this flag.”

