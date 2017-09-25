Finding the Time to Be Fit, for Mom

by Gavin Menu

Don’t let the stroller throw you off. Hamptons Fit4Mom is bringing the burn and, the best part is, your kids can come, too.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday through November, Stroller Strides meets at 10 a.m. at Mashashimuet Park in Sag Harbor for this one-hour-long, full-body, mommy-and-me workout for moms with children of any age — though this class is ideal for those with stroller-aged children.

Get ready for walking/jogging intervals, body toning and strengthening components using the stroller, exercise tubing and the natural environment, while simultaneously entertaining your little ones with letters, numbers and nursery rhyme songs, as well as visual props.

“This program is designed to get mommies into the best physical and mental shape of their lives, all the while singing, tickling and laughing with their wee-ones,” said Heather Kosky, owner of Hamptons Fit4Mom. “Beyond offering moms a chance to get in shape, we offer support through playgroups, discussion groups, Moms Night Out evenings, social activities and events that give back to the community.”

The mother of two — and soon to be three — has worked as a certified personal trainer and nutritional consultant since 2003, fueling her passion for fitness.

“I have always loved working with pre- and postnatal women the most,” she said. “We provide a fun fitness environment that allows mom to get that social and exercise time with peers while being able to keep the kiddos entertained at the same time.”

Membership packages start at $79 per month. The first Stroller Strides class is free, and will move indoors for the colder months at Southampton United Methodist Church.

For more information, visit hamptons.fit4mom.com.

