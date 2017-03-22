Fair Deal Preserves Fair Oaks in North Haven

by Gavin Menu

Five years ago, the artists Eric Fischl and April Gornik purchased a 26-acre subdivision behind their home on Fresh Pond Road in North Haven to preserve the habitat of birds and other wildlife that lived there and to protect their own privacy.

Earlier this year, the couple reached an agreement to sell the property, known as Fair Oaks, to Southampton Town for $3.5 million through the Community Preservation Fund.

“The parcels have great open space value and add to an assemblage of protected wetlands,” said Mary Wilson, the town’s CPF manager, at a hearing on the proposed purchase in January.

The property, which extends southward from Ferry Road, just east of the roundabout, had been owned by the developers Robert Bear and Peter Schub. They won approval for a five-lot subdivision with three lots along Ferry Road and two more to the rear of the property, behind Mr. Fischl and Ms. Gornik’s property.

“We used to take little walks there when it wasn’t tick season,” Ms. Gornik said on Tuesday. “We loved the bird life on the marsh and thought it would be so sad to have it become a subdivision right there.”

Ms. Gornik said great blue herons and egrets are regular visitors, and swans shelter on the marsh. There are also plenty of deer, and the couple has allowed the village to place a 4-Poster feeding station on the property to help control the tick population.

She said Mr. Fischl first inquired about purchasing a single lot behind their home, but later learned that the entire subdivision was on the block and that the price had been reduced so much that they were able to buy the entire parcel.

The subdivision was partially completed, with a blacktop cul de sac road, and some plantings of ornamental grasses and bamboo.

Last year, Mr. Fischl and Ms. Gornik entered negotiations to sell a conservation easement to the property, but as part of that deal, they said the town wanted them to remove the invasive bamboo and grasses. It made more sense, Mr. Fischl said during a brief visit to the property on Tuesday, to simply sell the land outright to the town and let it take care of restoring it.

They said they essentially broke even on the sale, but Mr. Fischl said divesting themselves of the property would allow them to undertake other conservation measures.

“I think it is wonderful we have been able to preserve that. It’s one of the last few parcels that we would have the opportunity to protect,” said North Haven Mayor Jeff Sander. “April and Eric have been tremendous citizens and residents of North Haven and this is another example of that.”

Ms. Wilson said the property is an important piece for the village’s open space puzzle because it abuts other parcels that surround Fresh Pond that have already been protected by Suffolk County, the Peconic Land Trust and other methods.

Village historian Joe Zaykowski, who lives nearby and whose own family land is also largely preserved, said the Fair Oaks subdivision also contains a small early village cemetery near Payne Avenue. Mr. Zaykowski said the cemetery only contains a hand of stones, but was the burying ground of a number of families that lived nearby in the late 18th and early 19th centuries. “The oldest stone in there is 1798, I believe,” he said on Wednesday morning.

