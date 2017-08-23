Exploring the Benefits of Mandarin in Schools

by Christine Sampson

Mandarin is believed to be the language of the next century, and in the United States, a nationwide push to increase the number of students learning the language is already underway. Bridgehampton School may soon be launching a Mandarin club of its own to bring its students to the next level.

Superintendent Dr. Lois Favre is pushing for the club to come to fruition in time for the 2017-2018 school year. If approved by the school board at Wednesday night’s meeting, the club will meet once weekly during 45-minute sessions after school. Dr. Favre said her hope is to expand beyond romance languages and offer students opportunities to succeed in what is an ever-changing global economy.

“Offering varied opportunities for our students is important,” she said in an email. “Our thoughts were that providing the opportunity at the elementary level may encourage students to pursue this as an opportunity at the secondary level, expanding our current offerings.”

At East Hampton’s Ross School, learning Mandarin is a requirement for every student in kindergarten through 12th grade. Students are enrolled in the language upon entry to the school, with the goal that students achieve fluency. While Bill O’Hearn, head of Ross Upper School, says his students are not necessarily meeting the 2,500-3,000 learned-character mark set before them (the amount of characters that, if successfully learned, suggest an academic level of understanding), he says his students are able to speak the language, and on a basic level, navigate their paths in Mandarin-speaking countries. He says that because it is increasingly being spoken in one of the most powerful global and economic dynasties, it is critical that today’s generation be fluent in tomorrow’s language.

“This generation and the next are going to have to be multilingual in order to be able to be adaptable, to get jobs around the world,” Mr. O’Hearn said. “An example would be, as head of school, I can’t get a job in Europe if I can’t speak that romance language fluently. I can go to China, because there are very few people at the moment who can speak Mandarin – who are, let’s say, experienced administrators. But in five years, that won’t be true. It will be much more competitive.”

In preparing for the meeting, Dr. Favre has redoubled her efforts to find a viable instructor at a rate the board will approve. When she first arrived at Bridgehampton, she said, families requested the language be taught. Active efforts were made to turn their requests into a reality, to no avail. Now, the board has found a viable instructor, she says, who is requesting approximately $5,000 for 30 to 35 sessions – a rate that includes materials, supplies and preparation time.

Dr. Favre said she hopes that in sixth grade, formal instruction can begin, so that students are able to complete more than one foreign language sequence during their secondary careers.

“Providing options for global language opportunities will enhance student experiences that align with our mission and vision for our students, as we prepare them to be contributing members of our increasingly diverse and global society,” she said. After all, at the center of growth and expansion lies communication — and key to communication, are strong language skills, cultural and historical understandings and, as Mr. O’Hearn puts it, empathy.

“I agree with the superintendent,” Mr. O’Hearn said. “We really do have to move kids, not only to be fluent in a romantic language, but the world is changing in such a way that other languages, Mandarin being a key one, are worth pursuing and are worth really putting in the curriculum.”

Ross is also redoubling efforts — adding to its staff three Mandarin teachers, bringing its total to six. “Without that language, at board meetings, at meetings with teachers,” Mr. O’Hearn said, “you miss the point. Mandarin’s the largest language, therefore, why not try? You’re actually teaching something larger than a language — you’re looking at a different way to think.”

