Exploring the Art of the Love Letter

By Annette Hinkle

When was the last time you wrote a letter? We’re talking about a real letter … not an email dashed off in haste or a heated text message typed out impulsively.

It’s probably been awhile. Alas, it appears that, like rotary phones and manual typewriters, the art of letter writing is quickly slipping into the realm of obscurity. Which is exactly why it remains such a romantic form of expression.

When it comes to matters of the heart, this outdated mode of showing that you care is the engine driving the emotion behind A.R. Gurney’s “Love Letters,” a two character epistolary play in which the lives of life-long friends — Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III — are revealed through the words they write to one another over the course of 50 years.

This Saturday, in honor of Valentine’s Day, Andrew Botsford and Jane Baldwin, two familiar faces in Hampton Theatre Company productions, perform “Love Letters” at the Southampton Inn in a presentation co-sponsored by the Southampton Historical Museum and Rogers Memorial Library.

“Love Letters” begins with Melissa and Andrew reading notes that they’ve written to one another as grade school friends. As the play progresses, the letters continue to document their lives as they grow up, head off to their respective boarding schools, colleges and eventually separate futures. While Andrew follows the path expected of him by his upper class family and becomes a congressman, Melissa takes a more free-form approach on the Bohemian track, following her artistic impulses. Though they pursue very different routes, the two remain deeply connected to one another throughout their lives.

Mr. Botsford explains that because “Love Letters” requires little by way of a set or rehearsal time, it works well as a star vehicle and previous productions of the play have often featured different pairs of well-known actors performing the piece in short runs. Despite its apparent simplicity, Mr. Botsford finds the depth of emotion the script conveys moving. What makes “Love Letters” interesting for the actors who perform it, he notes, is the way in which the characters grow from start to finish — both physically and emotionally.

“The letters start as kids’ notes at age 6 or 7, then they go through puberty, adolescence, college and young married life — though not with each other,” he explains. “He loves her and she loves him, but they’re not meant to be together. There’s a wonderful longing, understanding and support for one another — and the missed opportunity that doesn’t quite connect.”

“It tugs at the heartstrings and is beautifully done,” he adds.

This play also strikes a personal cord for Mr. Botsford, who, like his character of the same name, attended an all-male boarding school where he spent a lot of time writing letters. Mr. Botsford laments that most correspondence today is accomplished through emails and text messaging, both of which suffer from impulsive tendencies without much thought to effect or consequence.

“Letter writing is, sadly, a lost art,” he says. “A letter takes three days to get there. You take a day to write one and throw out a couple along the way. Often you write the letter, get the rage out and don’t even send it.”

“In my own relationships, I’ve had to write letters to people I was living with because in conversation, it sometimes went off the rails and would spin off into feelings of rage,” he adds. “It’s really a tragedy to me that writing letters has gone away.”

Having had the opportunity to perform in the role of Melissa several times in the past, Ms. Baldwin has come to appreciate the economical way in which Gurney presents the relationship arc of the two characters, using letters alone to convey the feelings they have for one another over the course of years.

“Their simplicity is what makes them so amazing to me,” she says of the letters. “As I’m reading through the play again, there’s an innocence that starts in their early years in grade school. The innocence remains, though they go so through so much tumult in their lives.”

“The other thing I really like is that Gurney requests that the actors make no emotional demands on themselves,” she adds. “He doesn’t want them to emote. It’s such a powerful experience, to not have that expectation of what the character is feeling. It develops simply from the words.”

By offering that direction, Ms. Baldwin finds that Gurney allows the letters to boil down the relationship between Melissa and Andrew to its very essence. Releasing the actors from the expectation of portraying emotion, she notes, actually allows the audience to experience the play personally and on a much deeper level — perhaps even recalling their own missed opportunities at love.

That’s where the real life experiences of both of these actors enter the picture. When asked how her relationship to “Love Letters” has changed over the years she has performed it, Ms. Baldwin responds:

“I think in the same way you revisit a play, and I have the good fortune to revisit this one with Andrew, it’s not just the maturing of yourself, but revisiting the text and really listening to it,” she says. “Each time you do it, you see something the author has put into it that you might not have seen or heard before.”

“As I get older, any part I play I bring more to it,” adds Mr. Botsford. “It feels richer, there’s more texture from whatever I’ve learned over life.”

“As an actor, it makes it more enjoyable to perform — and I can sink into the role.”

A.R. Gurney’s “Love Letters,” starring Andrew Botsford and Jane Baldwin, will be performed on Saturday, February 11 at 2 p.m. at the Southampton Inn, 91 Hill Street, Southampton. Admission is free and a reception follows. To register call the Southampton Inn at (631) 283-6500. The performance is co-sponsored by the Southampton Inn, Rogers Memorial Library and the Southampton Historical Museum.

