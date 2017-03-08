An Evening with Hector Martignon at the Parrish Art Museum

by Gavin Menu

The Parrish Art Museum will host an intimate evening of jazz in a nightclub setting with two-time Grammy nominee Hector Martignon and the Foreign Affair Quartet on Friday, March 10 at 6 p.m.

The Museum’s Lichtenstein Theater will be transformed into a candle-lit cabaret where guests can enjoy table service with special menu items and drinks while listening to a quartet of critically acclaimed international musicians playing a fusion of jazz genres from three continents. The set list will include music from their upcoming CD “Cita a Ciegas,” based on a play about the last days of the widely read Argentine author Jorge Luis Borges.

“Hector Martignon is one of the most admired musicians worldwide,” Parrish Art Museum Curator of Special Projects, Corinne Erni said. “He has the unique gift for successfully melding the most diverse music styles and idioms—from traditional Latin American and European classical music to Afro-Cuban jazz—to create his own musical universe.”

Colombian-born and New York-based, Mr. Martignon has composed, orchestrated, produced, performed and recorded music in many genres, from classical and crossover, to jazz and world music, to rock and pop. He worked on scores for three Broadway musicals and five feature films, and arranged and performed segments of the score of Ang Lee’s Academy Award-nominated film, “Eat, Drink, Man, Woman.” Mr. Martignon has been a part of more than 100 recordings, released five solo CDs, two as co-leader. The two most recent, “Refugee,” and “Second Chance,” were both Grammy nominated.

Mr. Martignon will be joined at the Parrish by a lineup from the Foreign Affair Quartet including Christos Rafalides on vibes, Oscar Stagnaro on bass, and Samuel Torres on percussion. The quartet has performed at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s annual “The Next Wave” festival and at leading jazz venues in New York including Joe’s Pub, The Public Theater, nationally, and worldwide.

This evening costs $10 for members and $25 for non-members, with advanced reservations encouraged. The Parrish Art Museum is located at 279 Montauk Highway in Water Mill. For more information, please contact (631) 283-2118, or visit parrishart.org.

