Eric Fischl to Lead Gallery Talk on “John Graham: Maverick Modernist”

by Gavin Menu

Parrish Art Museum collection artist Eric Fischl will share his personal and professional insights into the work of painter John Graham during a public gallery talk on Sunday, July 2 at 11 a.m. He will lead attendees through the critically-acclaimed exhibition “John Graham: Maverick Modernist” in this first program of “Painter to Painter.”

This new series invites established artists to shed light on current exhibitions from their perspective, and furthers the museum’s mission to create opportunities for the community to connect with art and artists.

“Eric and I have had many conversations about the artist John Graham, and when the idea of a gallery talk arose, he graciously agreed to lead one — but not from the perspective of an art historian, but just ‘painter to painter.’ That’s how the series came to be,” Lewis B. and Dorothy Cullman Chief Curator, Alicia Longwell said.

Fischl, an internationally acclaimed American figurative painter and sculptor, lives and works in North Haven with his wife, painter April Gornik. Born in 1948 in New York City and raised in the suburbs of Long Island, Fischl earned his B.F.A. from the California Institute for the Arts in 1972. In 1974 he relocated to Halifax to teach painting at the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design before moving to New York City in 1978.

Fischl’s paintings, sculptures, drawings and prints have been shown in numerous solo and group exhibitions in museums worldwide including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art and the Museum of Modem Art in New York City, the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, Louisiana Museum of Art in Denmark and MusÈe Beaubourg in Paris. Throughout his career, Fischl has collaborated with artists and authors including E.L. Doctorow, Allen Ginsberg, Jamaica Kincaid, Jerry Saltz and Frederic Tuten. He is a Fellow at the American Academy of Arts and Letters and the American Academy of Arts and Science.

“John Graham: Maverick Modernist,” on view through July 30 features 65 paintings and a selection of important works on paper from Graham’s influential four-decade career. It is the first comprehensive retrospective in 30 years of work by the artist credited for discovering Jackson Pollock.

The Parrish Art Museum is located at 279 Montauk Highway in Water Mill. For more information, please call (631) 283-2118 or visit parrishart.org.

