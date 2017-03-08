Engineering Firm Tapped to Design Bridgehampton Traffic Safety Measures

by Gavin Menu

By Stephen J. Kotz

After drawing some heat for the length of time it has taken to apply for $700,000 in state funding, the Southampton Town Board on Thursday, March 9, agreed to hire L.K. McLean Associates, a Brookhaven engineering firm, to study possible traffic safety improvements on Montauk Highway in Bridgehampton.

LKMA, one of five engineering firms to respond to a town solicitation, will be paid $38,500 for the first phase of the work when it will be asked to propose a number of concepts for the board to consider. The first phase of the study is expected to take about 90 days, according to Christine Fetten, the town’s director of municipal works.

If the town board moves forward with the ideas the engineers propose, LKMA will be paid an additional $21,600 for the design work for the first project undertaken and approximately $13,000 for each additional project beyond that.

Ideas discussed so far include adding more lighted crosswalks, improving street lighting, and possibly putting in a traffic light at the Candy Kitchen.

State Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. and Senator Kenneth P. LaValle secured the $700,000 in funding last year, with $500,000 coming from funds controlled by the Assembly and $200,000 from the Senate. The two lawmakers obtained the money after there was a public outcry that the road was unsafe, especially at night, following the death in October 2015 of Anna Pump, a chef and cookbook author and owner of Loaves and Fishes. She was struck by a pickup truck when she tried to cross the dark street after getting off a bus.

Mr. Thiele and the Bridgehampton Citizens Advisory Committee have recently questioned why it has taken the town so long to apply for the money. Although Mr. Thiele has said the town is in no danger of losing the funding, he has pointed out that the longer it takes to apply for the traffic safety measures, the longer it will take the state to approve them and release the money.

At Thursday’s town board meeting, Ms. Fattens and Tom Neely, its director of director of public transportation and traffic safety, said it was not quite that simple.

Ms. Fetten noted that the project will cover a about 1.35 miles of the highway, from Lake Road, just west of the Bridgehampton Commons shopping center, to Lakewood Avenue, just east of the Bridgehampton School. But LKMA will also be asked to address traffic safety and traffic flow problems on back roads to the north and south of the highway.

Since Route 27 is a state road, the designs have to meet state standards, and Ms. Fetten said it was difficult for the town to coordinate with the state Department of Transportation. “It has been a little bit trying,” she conceded, adding that the town was still waiting for the state to complete pedestrian safety report it planned to refer to in its own design recommendations.

“In a perfect world, it would be wonderful if the state did the design work for improvements to a state highway system,” she said.

Mr. Neely said the state wants the town to have detailed plans when it applies for the money. Plus, he said, because some funding is coming from the Assembly and other money from the Senate, the grant application has to take that into account. “There definitely needs to be a lot of coordination in that regard,” he told the board.

“I’m afraid we are going to end up spending $40,000 and the state’s going to say, ‘Nah,’” said Supervisor Jay Schneiderman.

Councilman Stan Glinka said he was concerned if the town installed new crosswalks or took other measures on the state thoroughfare, it might open itself to liability.

In the end, though, the board agreed to hire the engineers and try to make a dent in the hamlet’s traffic issues.

“We know traffic is not flowing in downtown Bridgehampton a good part of the year,” said Mr. Schneiderman. “I think it is certainly worth a serious effort to figure out how we can do both, to protect pedestrians as well as allow traffic to flow, and not impact all these other residential areas.”

