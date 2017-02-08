Engineer: BHS Building in Sag Harbor Can Be Rebuilt

by sjkotz

By Stephen J. Kotz

At least one question has been answered as the businesses ravaged by a fire that tore through the Sag Harbor Cinema and several adjoining buildings on December 16, struggle to get back on their feet.

The building at 96 Main Street, housing the offices of Brown Harris Stevens real estate, which suffered serious fire and water damage in the blaze, will survive.

An engineering report submitted to the village Building Department has determined that the building is stable, “not in danger of collapse and does not pose a hazard to the adjoining properties or the general public” and can be renovated, not razed,

In the meantime, Brown Harris Stevens has applied to the village Zoning Board of Appeals for a variance that would allow it to move its operations to the commercially zoned Gingerbread House at 133 Main Street while its office is being renovated. A hearing on that request will be held at 5:30 p.m. on February 21.

Tiffany Scarlato, the attorney representing the real estate firm, said the request is for a temporary exemption that would allow Brown Harris Stevens to sign a one-year lease with a one-year option to renew it.

“It would be temporary while their building is brought back to code and they can move back in,” she said. “They just need a place to plant themselves for the time being.”

A variance is needed because a decade ago, the village board, noting the proliferation of real estate offices in former storefronts, banned the practice of converting commercial spaces into new offices.

Speculation remains over the fate of the movie theater. Its lobby was destroyed in the fire, and the auditorium suffered water damage. The owner, Gerald Mallow, has not formally announced whether he will restore the cinema space, although a post made on Facebook by Mr. Mallow on Monday morning indicated his desire to rebuild the iconic movie house. The Meridian Building to the north of the cinema, which housed Compass real estate and an apartment, was torn down days after the fire. Two other buildings affected by the fire, the one housing the Collette and Matta clothing stores, and SagTown Coffee, and the other housing the Henry Lehr clothing store, remain closed for renovations.

The report on file with the village was written by Adam Cassel, a civil and structural engineer with the firm Paul J. Angelides, P.E., P.C., in Syosset. It was required before East End Land Corporation, which owns the building, would be allowed to move forward with renovations of the century-old two-story brick building, which houses the real estate offices on the first floor and an apartment on the second floor.

Tom Preiato, the village’s chief building inspector, said the report and its proposed fixes for the building “make sense” and that he would approve a building permit for the reconstruction work once an application is filed. In the days after the fire, the building inspector had fretted that the building, which he said was constructed on a stone foundation, may have been undermined by the thousands of gallons of water poured on it and the neighboring buildings. The building’s north wall, which contains a number of major cracks, was left exposed when the front portion of the movie theater was torn down the weekend after the fire.

In a footnote accompanying the report, Mr. Cassel found that “the extent of the structural damage caused by the fire at 96 Main Street to be well below the threshold for ‘substantial structural damage’” that would necessitate it being torn down.

Mr. Cassel’s report stated that the fire had destroyed about 75 percent of the roof and damaged portions of the interior non-load bearing wooden framing. At least five second-floor joists, which he said had suffered minor damage in a previous fire and had been compromised when they were notched for wiring many years ago, had cracks and were sagging, requiring their replacement. Before renovations can begin, he advised those joists be shored up with temporary columns.

In addition, the report called for temporary bracing of the north brick wall during reconstruction, which would require the permission of Mr. Mallow to place them on his property, Mr. Preiato said.

