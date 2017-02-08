EH Supervisor: Time for a Reset on Beach Driving Permits

by Kathryn Menu

By Kathryn G. Menu

It’s been 17 years since the blue and white beach driving sticker in East Hampton Town was retired for the current red and white decal found on the back of four-wheel drive vehicles traversing town beaches, and Supervisor Larry Cantwell said this week it is time for another reboot.

On Tuesday, the East Hampton Town Board discussed retiring the current stickers — an estimated 30,000 have been issued to residents since 2000 — in favor of a new beach driving permit that may come with a shelf life. Currently, permits issued to town residents run with the life of the vehicle, provided it remains under the same ownership, but enforcement is challenging, town officials said this week.

Town attorney Michael Sendlenski presented draft legislation to the town board during its morning work session, which would require resident beach driving permits be renewed on an annual basis with a color-coded sticker system making it easier for code enforcement to detect expired permits.

Mr. Cantwell said whether it was an annual renewal, or a renewal every five years, this kind of system may help weed out non-residents who have purchased vehicles with stickers, and failed to remove them. A non-resident beach drive-on permit is $275 annually.

“The point of the permit is ‘residents only’ – non-residents pay a fee,” said board member Fred Overton. “And we found over the years, as the vehicles change hands if you sell to a private owner he is not going to scrape that sticker off — he is going to use it whether or not he is eligible.”

It was for this very reason, Mr. Overton noted, that the blue and white stickers were retired in 2000. He said he would like to see a regular renewal process put in place to ensure another 17 years don’t pass without some form of checks and balances in place.

Town Clerk Carol Brennan said a yearly permit would create a greater workload for her office, but said the timing — every year, or every five years — should really be based on the intentions behind the legislation. She agreed with Mr. Cantwell that if the board does adopt a new permit it should do so with plans to phase it in after this summer season.

“My conversation with Frances Bock at the town trustees is we would give them an opportunity to discuss this before we move forward and I think we should take that step now,” said Mr. Cantwell.

“I think it is time for a reset,” he added. “Some people are going to want to make this, ‘you are against beach driving’ or ‘you are for beach driving’ — you always open Pandora’s Box when you touch this nerve, but that is not our intention.”

Prior to the board’s discussion, trustee Diane McNally — speaking on behalf of herself and not the town trustees — questioned the rationale behind the amendment. She said it could exacerbate ongoing tensions between those who drive on the beach, and residents and homeowners who would like to see that practice abolished altogether.

“Once you start counting them it could be, ‘Oh my God, this year we issued 5,000 permits’,” she said. “This is just adding fuel to the fire in terms of those who want to limit access.”

Mr. Cantwell said the board would revisit the issue once the East Hampton Town Trustees had formally weighed in on the issue.

Share This!









Comments

comments