Education Briefs: Superintendent’s Contract Remains Open, County Panel Rep Chosen

by Christine Sampson

Superintendent’s Contract Offer Remains Open

Sag Harbor School superintendent Katy Graves has not yet accepted the one-year contract extension offered to her by the school board in June.

Ms. Graves said by phone last week there is still plenty of time for her to decide, and said she would rather focus on other still-to-be-decided employee contracts in the immediate future.

“I’m committed to the community and the school, so I want to first come together and take care of the folks who have [open contracts] so they don’t have to worry and then we’ll move on,” Ms. Graves said.

Ms. Graves has a contract to work through the end of the 2017-18 school year. In June, the school board offered her a one-year extension with a 1.9-percent salary increase, which mirrored the offer she accepted last summer for the current school year.

Sag Harbor To Be Represented on County-Wide Committee

The Sag Harbor School Board has appointed a school district representative to serve on the Suffolk County Shared Services Committee, which is investigating ways the various local municipalities and special districts can work together to save taxpayers money and improve efficiency.

That representative will be Jennifer Buscemi, Sag Harbor’s business administrator, who was appointed in a July 19 special meeting by a 4-0 vote. Board president Diana Kolhoff was absent from the meeting, as were board members Chris Tice and Susan Lamontagne.

