Editorial: Traffic Tie Up

by Kathryn Menu

The Southampton Town Board has come under fire recently from critics who say it has been dragging its heels in using $700,000 in state funding earmarked for pedestrian safety measures on Montauk Highway in Bridgehampton.

The funding was secured early last year by state Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele, Jr. and Senator Kenneth P. LaValle following the October 2015 death of Anna Pump, the owner of Loaves and Fishes, a chef and a cookbook author, who was struck by a pickup truck as she tried to cross the dark street after disembarking from a bus.

Last week, when the town board agreed to hire L.K. McLean Associates to undertake an engineering study of the 1.35-mile stretch that doubles as the hamlet’s main street, anyone listening in would have found out it’s not always as easy to maneuver a governmental agency as it may appear from a distance.

Town officials charged with overseeing the project reminded the board that Montauk Highway is also Route 27, a state road, and any changes the town proposes, from adding crosswalks to putting in a new stoplight at the Candy Kitchen, will require the state Department of Transportation to sign off. The DOT, they added, has demanded a detailed list of just what projects the town intends to pursue as part of its application for the funding.

Christine Fetten, the town’s director of municipal works, said as the town tried to craft the parameters of its engineering study, which is required before it can complete that application, it was delayed in part because the state has yet to complete a promised pedestrian safety report. She mused in a perfect world state engineers would be asked to design the fixes the town suggests. That way, she said, they would be sure to win state approval. It’s just a question of when.

