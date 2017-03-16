Editorial: A Tough Act to Follow

by Kathryn Menu

Bridgehampton School Superintendent Dr. Lois Favre, who has announced her retirement effective next January, is going to be a tough act to follow.

Since the 2010-11 school year, she has handled the position expertly and with passion, integrity and innovation. She had to — given the district’s various challenges, it was up to her to find a way to help every student succeed.

In 2012, Dr. Favre completed a process begun by her predecessor, Dr. Dianne Youngblood, to earn the school district accreditation from the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools for the first time.

Last year, when faced with a daunting financial picture, Dr. Favre successfully pitched an over-the-tax-cap budget to the community. And just three months ago, she helped usher in a new era for Bridgehampton students when she helped guide the passage of a $24.7 million bond referendum for the first major expansion and renovation of the 1930 building. We only wish she would be able to see the project through to its conclusion.

Dr. Favre has created an atmosphere of support in the administration that has expanded opportunities for children at all levels, from the high school robotics team to the conversational Spanish language lessons at the elementary level. In recent months, she has led the faculty in instituting “brain breaks” like a brief yoga session and championed the reintroduction of cursive handwriting into the curriculum, which were requests that came directly from school board and community members.

In fact, at a November 2016 Bridgehampton School Board meeting, after Dr. Favre said she was working with teachers to increase recess time for elementary school children, board member Jeff Mansfield jumped in to say, “I want to thank you, Lois. One thing I love about this place is 99 percent of the time when the board asks for something to be done, things happen.”

The Bridgehampton School was already in the process of cementing a reputation as the small school with a focus on individuals and ingenuity that allows students to foster their passions when Dr. Favre joined the school community. In her tenure, she was able to take that philosophy into action, which certainly cannot be said for every administrator on Long Island.

