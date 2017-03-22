Editorial: Sports Fans Are Watching

by Gavin Menu

Parents, athletes and fans of interscholastic athletics are watching closely this spring as the South Fork Islanders usher in a new era of boys lacrosse on the East End, one that fuses five separate school districts into a single program, a model that, to our knowledge, has never existed on Long Island before. The Islanders are technically hosted by the Southampton School District, but will also include players from East Hampton, Sag Harbor, Bridgehampton and the Ross School. The plan was hashed out by local athletic directors who grew weary of dwindling numbers and an inability, of late, to compete in Suffolk County, one of the nation’s hotbeds for the sport.

The athletic directors — especially Joe Vasile-Cozzo in East Hampton and Darren Philips in Southampton, who have served as administrators for the shared programs — deserve credit for developing a creative approach to preserving a sport that has enjoyed tremendous interest at the youth level, but has failed to translate into large numbers among high school students. Since boys lacrosse in Suffolk County is broken into two divisions, separate teams from East Hampton and Southampton would still have competed in Division 2, just as they will now as the Islanders.

The union between school districts begs some larger questions. Could similar models be used in other sports such as football or wrestling, both of which have seen participation crash in recent years? In terms of wrestling, which on the East End is largely viewed as an individual sport since neither East Hampton nor Southampton have been competitive on a team level in recent years, a shared program could lead to more competition from within and a more robust program overall. For football, however, the conversation becomes much more complicated.

Earlier this month, East Hampton was denied its request to remain in Division IV, despite enrollment numbers that placed its football team in the much more competitive ranks of Division III, where teams from western Suffolk County compete. If East Hampton, which had already turned away players from Pierson in an effort to stay in the less competitive division, were to join with Southampton, the total enrollment would surely result in the South Fork team playing up a division, something Southampton school officials, coaches and players would likely frown upon.

But what if the prospect of losing their football program altogether were to become a reality in the years to come? As was the case with lacrosse, East Hampton and Southampton have struggled to field competitive football teams in recent years, and each had to fold its varsity program for a season in the not-too-distant past. School administrators, parents and student athletes should consider that scenario this spring as they cheer on their new, regional boys lacrosse team.

