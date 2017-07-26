Editorial: Run for Jordan

by Gavin Menu

Sunday would have been the 29th birthday of Jordan Haerter, the Marine Corps rifleman and Pierson graduate who sacrificed his life to save dozens of others in Ramadi, Iraq, in 2008.

His death was the first battlefield loss in Sag Harbor since World War II and it hit the entire community hard, and it led to one of the most solemn days in memory, when Jordan’s body was brought home in a procession that began at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware and ended on Main Street, where hundreds waited to pay their respects to the 19-year-old son of Sag Harbor who dreamed of become a police officer.

Jordan’s family and friends have worked diligently to ensure he is remembered, and that there is a legacy of hard work, volunteerism and scholarship created in his name. The newest endeavor, led by Jordan’s mother, JoAnn Lyles, is Jordan’s Run, a memorial 5K walk and run dedicated to all veterans that will be held Sunday on Jordan’s birthday.

Ms. Lyles’ organization, In Jordan’s Honor, supports a number of initiatives that benefit veterans, and also has created an annual scholarship for Pierson graduates who hope to serve in the armed forces or law enforcement. It would be fitting if the Sag Harbor community returned the favor and came out on Sunday to support this great new event.

