Editorial: A Legendary Coach Bows Out

by Kathryn Menu

Thirty seconds can seem like an eternity on a basketball court, especially when you are trying to penetrate an opposing team’s defense to score a basket that will give your team the right to advance in the state playoffs.

On Monday in a regional semifinal game, the Bridgehampton Killer Bees experienced the agony of being unable to convert that final bucket, and thus fell, 61-60, to S.S. Seward High School. The heartbreaking loss not only ended the team’s season, but provided a bittersweet conclusion to the career of Carl Johnson, its longtime coach.

Mr. Johnson, who has steered the school’s basketball program for 27 years, was hoping in this, his final season, to add to the three state titles he won as a player and the four more he amassed as coach of the famed team, which plays its home game in a shoebox of a gymnasium and earned a new nickname, the Killer Bees, because of the ferocious, swarming defense it has played over the years.

Whether the Bridgies were winning three straight Class D titles as they did from 1996 to 1998 or struggling to advance through the first round of the playoffs as they did from time to time in recent years, Mr. Johnson was a constant on the sideline, the kind of coach who demanded the best effort from his team, win or lose. Along the way, he earned not only the respect of the players who wore the gold and black of Bridgehampton, but of the players and coaches who went up against his teams and more often than not found themselves on the losing end of the score.

Mr. Johnson’s commitment to the Bridgehampton community has long extended off the basketball court, so there was little surprise when the veteran coach announced he would still mentor children at the Bridgehampton Childcare and Recreational Center, and be a fixture in the lives of children growing up in a hamlet that wouldn’t feel the same without him.

Share This!









Comments

comments