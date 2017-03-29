Editorial: A Great Influence

by Gavin Menu

Those interested in providing young people with constructive after-school opportunities that support their growth and empowerment, particularly for young women, should look to one particular South Fork non-profit organization as a model: i-tri.

Combining physical training with activities that emphasize mental and emotional wellbeing, i-tri has spent the last eight years building a program that helps adolescent girls train for the Hamptons Youth Triathlon and develop healthy habits along the way.

In a world in which problems with substance abuse and mental health are rampant, in which social media often passes along the wrong messages, young women are bombarded by pressure to fit in. To act a certain way. To look a certain way.

It was evident at a recent weekday i-tri meeting that the organization is cultivating a group of independent thinkers armed with the tools and confidence to be their best selves on their own terms. This is just the kind of influence we need to counter our mounting social and cultural problems. The communities that benefit from the program’s presence — including Sag Harbor, Springs, East Hampton, Montauk, Southampton, and the William Floyd school districts — have a lot to be thankful for. Not only should i-tri be commended, but it should also be supported and encouraged to expand its reach. There are more than a few communities on Long Island that need this kind of help.

Outside of transportation for the students, which Hampton Jitney provides, i-tri needs about $12,000 to offer its programming. It is attempting to raise that sum through a crowd-funding campaign via the platform GoodCircle. For those with some change to spare, it’s a cause worth supporting.

