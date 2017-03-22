Editorial: A Good Deal

by Gavin Menu

Hats off to Eric Fischl and April Gornik for their recent decision to sell a 26-acre, five-lot subdivision behind their North Haven home to Southampton Town for preservation.

The couple bought the property five years before the real estate market had fully begun its recent rebound from the Great Recession to both protect natural habitat and their own privacy. That they agreed to sell the property for $3.5 million in a break-even deal speaks loudly in a place where profiting from real estate’s steady upward trajectory is a way of life.

Bargain price aside, the acquisition is an important one for North Haven Village even if it has already been “improved” with a blacktop road and ornamental plantings, including grasses and bamboo, that must be removed. The property abuts other protected land surrounding Fresh Pond and wetlands and includes an old cemetery dating to the village’s early settlement. It’s also one of the last remaining large tracts of land left in the village. In short, it is the kind of purchase the town’s Community Preservation Fund was intended for.

