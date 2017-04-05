Editorial: Fresh Perspective

by Gavin Menu

Two members of the Sag Harbor School Board, Sandi Kruel and Theresa Samot, have each spent twelve years of their lives volunteering to help govern the school district. That’s no small feat. Their service is valuable and commendable. But neither has announced definitive plans to seek re-election, and that’s why it is imperative that Sag Harbor residents step up to run as candidates for the Board of Education.

Given some of the big projects coming down the pike, including later school start times, construction at the Stella Maris building, programming changes and more, it’s important that people have choices when it comes to whom they want representing them on the board.

We are encouraged by the fact that two candidates have emerged to run alongside one incumbent, Diana Kolhoff, who has decided she will seek a second term. The new candidates are a pair of energetic parents and attorneys, January Kerr and Alex Kriegsman, and we look forward to seeing what they bring to the table.

But should Ms. Samot and Ms. Kruel choose not to run, that would leave Sag Harbor with its first uncontested school board race in quite a few years.

Sag Harbor no doubt has its share of activists and volunteers: Smart, caring people who are willing to step up and make a difference. We would love to see a contested race. There’s still time to download a nominating petition from the school district website, sagharborschools.org, obtain the required signatures and fill out the necessary paperwork, and hand it in by 5 p.m. on April 17.

