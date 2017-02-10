Editorial: The Danger of Social Host as the Social Norm

by Kathryn Menu

Some parents view it as “a right of passage,” others as a risk that carries the potential for immediate and long-term danger, but no matter your philosophy, the fact is underage alcohol use and abuse is a problem communities throughout New York State are grappling with. On the East End of Long Island a number of social “norms” only exacerbate this issue.

Social Host laws have been adopted throughout the country, including New York State, to combat one of the toughest battles to fight in underage alcohol abuse — parents who turn the other cheek, and in some cases supply, minors with alcohol, allowing teens to drink at home with their friends. Under Social Host laws, unless it is your child, misdemeanor charges can be filed against adults aware that minors are consuming alcohol in their home.

While Social Host laws are relatively new, this kind of tacit approval of underage drinking is not — in each community teens and parents alike know which homes it occurs in, and what events trigger the parties (frankly, in this day and age of social media, it is largely impossible to hide). However, as we have become more aware of the long-term damage underage drinking can inflict on children — and the statistics are abundant and clear — we should expect more out of parents. With prescription pill abuse on the rise, and binge drinking not an uncommon teenage practice, being a social host can no longer be the social norm.

