Editorial: Bring Back the Conversation

Freedom of expression was alive and well in Sag Harbor late last month — for better and for worse — as the pink pussy hat debate over politics in public schools was waged among parents, school officials, community members and students.

At the root of the debate was the sale of the hats — coined “cat hats” by the school’s Feminist United Club — during school lunch hours at the Pierson Middle-High School. The sale benefited The Retreat, the East End’s only non-profit dedicated to aiding victims of domestic violence, and highlighted the fact that February was Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. Some parents complained the sale, which was sanctioned by school administrators, was political in nature and was not appropriate during school hours. From there, the debate accelerated, and as we have seen with a number of issues nationwide, the result was polarized families in the school district.

Tackling political issues in schools is not an easy task, although courts have largely protected First Amendment rights in public schools systems, and rightly so. Issues ranging from the environment to women’s and minority rights, unfortunately remain “political” issues, while many of us wish they were not. Dialogue about public policy — a key component of most history and social studies courses — is inherently “political,” although it can be discussed in a non-partisan way in the classroom.

Certainly, high school students who are close to the age when they can vote in local, county, state and federal elections should be aware of the political world, forming their own world views and learning to deliberate on important issues. Part of that process is also learning how to have meaningful and, hopefully, productive conversations with those who hold opposing views. That dialogue is both a traditional and essential component of democracy and is a value that should be learned by adulthood.

While social media websites like Facebook have proven to be an excellent way to share information, adorable pictures of children and recipes for tasty meals, in this case it also became a forum where some chose to engage in attacking a junior in high school who, admittedly, made an inappropriate post on a private social media account.

The sharing of that post resulted in a social media thread several pages long, which has since been removed. While many on the thread opposed the sale in a respectful way and still supported the existence of the club, other adults chose to use the platform as a means of lashing out against members of the club, who are teenagers, their families and friends in what was a clear case of cyber-bullying with the intent of shaming them.

No matter one’s view on the hats, or politics in general, most would agree that adults attempting to shame a student or group of students on social media is wrong. Social media websites like Facebook have the power to embolden some to write words online that they would never say in public conversation, words that are divisive, unproductive and abusive.

As our children grow and learn how to function in an increasingly divisive world, we as adults should be better models and have conversations, rather than social media wars, when we disagree with one another. National politics, especially during times like these, can be difficult to understand for even the most educated and informed members of our community. Imagine what it’s like to be a teenager struggling to comprehend these major shifts in the national dialogue, which, whether we like it or not, are being thrown at them from every direction.

As these political conversations transition to small communities like Sag Harbor, it may be that old fashioned, face-to-face — and even knock-down and drag-out — debates seem more likely to lead to productive resolutions than the couch-to-couch bickering that unfolded over the Internet in Sag Harbor last month.

