Don’t Forget to Gear Up for the Eclipse

When you’re stocking up on supplies for your eclipse-watching party, don’t forget to stop by your local library or museum for certified free- or low-charge eclipse viewing glasses. Your regular sunglasses, no matter how darkly tinted, will not suffice come Monday.

“Do not think sunglasses are appropriate,” said Dr. Daniel M. Davis, chair of Stony Brook University’s Department of Geosciences. Instead, obtain a pair of certified eclipse viewing glasses and compare them to your run-of-the-mill pair of sunglasses. “You’ll see how different they are.”

John Jermain Memorial Library ordered 400 pairs of NASA-approved glasses through the Space Science Institute, library director Catherine Creedon said. “When we realized how much interest there would be, we decided to put in another order.” The staff applied for the glasses through StarNet, an organization designed to help create library partnerships with science-based institutions, said Wonda R. Miller, the library’s head of outreach and community services.

“If the sun is 75-percent eclipsed, that means you’re getting one fourth as much of the harmful rays as you would on a normal day, and that’s more than enough to damage your eyes very quickly, just as looking at the sun on a normal day would,” Dr. Davis explained.

So, what can you do to make to protect your eyes (which will experience retinal damage if you fail to plan)? Know the type of glasses you need. The right glasses will be stamped ISO-compliant, labeled ISO 12312-2 or certified by the American Optometry Association.

“The difference, in terms of the thickness of the filter and the quality of the filter, it’s not just tinted plastic,” Dr. Odenwald said. The problem with uncertified glasses is that they may block visible light, but not infrared light. This, in turn, will heat up your eyeballs and potentially result in inoperable or dead rods and cones, which can then lead to dark spots in your vision. For a carefully-vetted list of reputable eclipse gear vendors, visit the American Astronomical Society’s website, eclipse.aas.org/eye-safety/projection. Counterfeit glasses are all too common these days, making it important to know what’s real and what’s not.

“Humans are not stupid. We have a lot of in-built reflexes. People look at the sun, and they squint, they turn away very quickly because it’s really bright and that’s a natural reaction and you should heed natural reflexes like that because they’re there for a reason,” Dr. Odenwald said.

Now, say it’s the day of the event and you can’t get to the library or museum in time. Don’t let the experience slip away – just get crafty! There are many do-it-yourself eclipse-viewing methods, including pinhole cameras and optical projectors.

To make a pinhole camera, try NASA’s suggested method: Gather a couple of pieces of white card stock, aluminum foil, tape, scissors and a pin or paper clip. Cut a square into the middle of one piece of card stock, tape foil over the square and poke a hole through the center of the foil using your pin or paper clip. Finally, place your second piece of card stock on the ground, holding the card stock with foil above it (the foil should be facing the sky). You should be standing with the sun behind you and see the projection on the card stock below. For an optical projector, try the Exploratorium’s method. Begin by firmly attaching a pair of binoculars to a tripod using duct tape, with the eyepieces facing down. Make a sun shield using a piece of cardboard, by cutting a hole through it for one of the lenses. Tape the shield to the front of the binoculars with the lens sticking through the hole. Seal any holes that leak light using duct tape. Point the binoculars toward the sun while holding a piece of white cardboard one foot below the binoculars. Once you find the sun, you will be able to focus the binoculars and produce a sharp image. (Be warned, though, the heat of the sun may heat the binoculars enough to damage them, so give the apparatus an occasional rest.)

Also available for purchase are telescopes with solar filters and dark shade (No. 14 and No. 15) welding masks.

