Easy End Arts Best in Show Winner for “Playing with Perspective”

by Gavin Menu

East End Arts has announced that “Interface,” a watercolor by RJT (Toby) Haynes, is the Best in Show of “Playing with Perspective,” the sixth annual national juried art competition and exhibit. Guest juror, Sara De Luca, owner and director of Ille Arts in Amagansett selected the work for this competition and showcase.

Haynes will receive a seven-day stay in East End Arts’ artist residence near Hamptons’ museums and galleries plus $1,000 and inclusion in a group show at Ille Arts Gallery.

“I’ve always loved the alchemy of line and color, hunting for the spark that makes all the difference to an image,” Mr. Haynes said. “I am not in control of the process, nor would I want to be; it is the journey that is interesting, and discoveries made along the way. I will change my technique or the colours on my palette if it starts to feel too familiar: the materials and subject have a say in what becomes of them, and painting is always a form of dialogue between us.”

Additional awards were granted to three outstanding works. A first place award went to “Snow Day in Central Park” oil on linen by William Dodge of Plainedge, second place went to “The State of Things,” mixed media artwork by Margaret Minardi of Northport, and third place, to “A little bird told me,” oil on linen by Marjorie Van de Stouwe of Oyster Bay.

“We had hundreds of entries from all over the United States,” EEA Gallery Director Jane Kirkwood said. “Our juror, Sara De Luca, was fantastic.She has an excellent eye and she was able to appreciate the multiple interpretations of the theme and allowed for a variety of ‘perspectives’ to be played with in her choices.”

The work selected for “Playing with Perspective,” will be on display from August 4 through September 20 at East End Arts. It will open with a reception on August 4 with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. where the public is invited to view the exhibition and meet the artists at this free event with refreshments.

“We are pleased to be providing artists, both local and national, the opportunity to exhibit in a nationally recognized show with judges of formidable stature. Our Annual National Juried Art Shows have been an exciting addition to the important and sophisticated art scene on Eastern Long Island,” EEA Executive Director, Pat Snyder said.

East End Arts is located at 133 E. Main Street in Riverhead. For more information, visit eastendarts.org.

Comments