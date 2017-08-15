Eastport Farmland for Sale by the Peconic Land Trust

by Kathryn Menu

John v.H. Halsey, President of the Peconic Land Trust, announced last week the issuance of a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the resale of 13.6 acres of farmland and woodland in the Hamlet of Eastport, formerly owned by the Mary G. Raynor Dibble Irrevocable Trust. The Trust purchased the property in May 2017, in partnership with the Town of Southampton, which purchased the development rights on all 13.6 acres. The land includes 9.1 acres of farmland and 4.5 acres of woodland. The farmland includes the enhanced easement for food farming restrictions. The woodland, 4.5 acres, will be subject to traditional purchase of development rights restrictions.

This represents the first acquisition of the enhanced restrictions by the Town of Southampton on land west of the Shinnecock Canal. The Trust RFP for the resale of the land is subject to the requirement that the purchaser be a qualified farmer. Responses to the RFP are required to be submitted by Monday, September 18. The RFP can be found at peconiclandtrust.org.

In 2015, for the first time the Trust partnered with the Town in a farmland protection effort that included the enhanced easement restrictions for food. Since that conservation initiative, the Town of Southampton has applied these enhanced rights to over 200 acres of farmland – now from Eastport to Sagaponack.

