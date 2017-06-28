East Hampton Town Readies for Uber’s Return

by Gavin Menu

By Stephen J. Kotz

Starting today, June 29, Uber and other phone-app ride-sharing services like Lyft, can return to East Hampton Town after a two-year absence, and the town, which saw its efforts to control the services taken away by New York State, hopes new regulations it adopted two weeks ago will make for a smooth transition this summer.

“There is nothing wrong with Uber service. Obviously, it is popular,” said Supervisor Larry Cantwell. “Our concern is with hundreds of Uber drivers descending on the hamlet of Montauk, which is already under crowded traffic and pedestrian conditions, and adding to the problems of safety.”

The clash between the town and Uber began in 2014 when drivers for the service would bring fares to Montauk, which had become the East End’s new hot spot, from as far away as New York City and then hang around the hamlet through the weekend, hoping for a big payout.

Complaints began to pour in from residents about Uber drivers pulling off onto quiet side streets to sleep for the night. Soon, taxi operators joined the fray, complaining that Uber drivers were showing up at bars and restaurants personally soliciting fares and cutting into their business without having to clear the hurdle of obtaining a town taxi license.

In response, the town passed legislation requiring drivers for Uber and similar services to obtain the same licenses that local cabbies were required to have. One requirement of that license was to have a local physical address, a move that effectively banned Uber drivers from out of town.

In 2015, citing what it said was the town’s unwillingness compromise on the licensing requirements, Uber announced that it would no longer offer its service in East Hampton.

Things stayed that way until Governor Andrew Cuomo called for the state to assume full authority for regulating Uber and similar services last year. That became a reality this spring, as part of the state budget deliberations, when the State Legislature effectively stripped towns from regulating ride sharing services.

“When drivers from far out of town come and work for the weekend and sleep in their cars, it creates a lot of issues for us,” said Mr. Cantwell. “Think of what it would be like in the Village of Sag Harbor if 200 Uber drivers showed up on a busy weekend.”

Although Mr. Cantwell said town officials were disappointed that the state law would limit the town’s ability to control the situation, “we still have a few tools in the box we can use.”

For starters, he said, the town would limit cabs and ride-sharing cars from parking on Montauk streets for more than 15 minutes and they would be banned from using town-owned parking lots in the hamlet, unless they are picking up or dropping off a fare. The town will also expressly prohibit drivers from sleeping in their cars.

Assistant Town Attorney NancyLynn Thiele said the new measures adopted by the town board on June 15 will allow local police to enforce the state law governing riders from “transportation network companies,” or riding-sharing services.

“If you are picking up fares in East Hampton Town and are not in compliance with the state law, then you are in violation of our code,” she said.

Those new state rules place some limits on drivers for ride-sharing services. They will only be allowed to pick up riders who contact them through their phone apps and are not allowed to accept cash payments from their passengers. Ride-sharing services will now have to collect state sales tax and another fee which will go to a disability fund for city taxi and limousine drivers.

She noted that the state law prohibits drivers for ride-sharing services from also being town-licensed cab drivers.

The new state law also requires that companies like Uber conduct criminal background check on all drivers, which must be sent to the state Department of Motor Vehicles. Although the town requires that cab drivers be fingerprinted, that requirement will not be extended to ride-sharing drivers.

Ms. Thiele said with the big July 4 weekend coming up, the town plans to be “enforcing its taxi laws” and would be paying close attention to Uber drivers, including a requirement that they have an identifying placard in their window.

“We are ready as we are going to be,” she said. “We’d love to have it differently, but this is what we have.”

Ms. Thiele said the town was hoping to send a clear message to drivers for Uber and other services.

“We’re letting people know that we have rules,” she said. “People can come out here and enjoy themselves, but we are not going to let them infringe on the rights of people who live here or have summer homes here.”

Share This!









Comments