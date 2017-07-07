East Hampton Town to Move Forward on Christ Church Green Acquisition

by Gavin Menu



By Mahreen Khan

The East Hampton Town Board agreed to buy the Christ Episcopal Church green at the corner of Hampton and High streets on Thursday, July 6. The town board agreed to pay $520,000 for the 0.3-acre parcel through its Community Preservation Fund.

Sag Harbor Mayor Sandra Schroeder encouraged the town to buy the property, citing a letter the village board had sent to the town board last month. “It’s an enthusiastic support for this acquisition for our village to remain as open space,” she said. The mayor said the acquisition would not only help the church and its members but also the children of the community.

“We want it as a passive park,” Mayor Schroeder said of the parcel, which is sometimes referred to as the Upper Lawn or Upper Meadow. “The most development we can ever foresee is a bench, maybe.”

“At the request of the mayor and trustees, we are considering acquisition to prevent further development in a densely-populated neighborhood with very few opportunities to preserve an open area for passive recreational purposes,” said Scott Wilson, the town’s director of Land Acquisitions and Management.

Two Springs residents also weighed in. Martin Drew questioned whether the property could be developed into a parking lot and was told it was not being considered. David Buda also sought clarification on the purpose of the acquisition.

The board agreed to amend its CPF project plan to allow the property to be used by the church for traditional events such as its annual Easter egg hunt and blessing of the animals ceremony. Before the sale is completed, Mr. Wilson said the diocese will work with the town on a management plan to determine who will be responsible for the care of the property upon its change of ownership.

The church had first asked Sag Harbor Village to possibly buy the property in an April 14, 2016 letter from its treasurer and attorney, Christopher Kelley, who cited its use as a village resource. Last May, the village board placed the property on its CPF wish list.

