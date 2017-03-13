East Hampton Football’s Request to Remain in Division IV is Denied

by Gavin Menu

By Gavin Menu

The East Hampton football program on Monday was denied a request to play in Division IV next season, according to district athletic director Joe Vasile-Cozzo, who had been petitioning Section XI, Suffolk County’s governing body of athletics, to allow the Bonackers to stay in Division IV after enrollment numbers bumped the team to the more competitive “black and blue” ranks of Division III for the 2017 season.

Vasile-Cozzo said a council of athletic directors and other school administrators voted down the request, which had been based on dwindling participation numbers and other health and safety concerns that come with competing against larger schools and traditional football powerhouses.

“The feeling is that it was better for football overall to stay with the current rotation,” said Vasile-Cozzo, who will meet with players, coaches and parents in the coming weeks to discuss plans for the football program, which might only field a junior varsity team as it did for the 2014 season.

The Bridgehampton School District already was planning to join with Southampton in football, following in the steps of Pierson, which began sending players to compete at Southampton last fall. The Mariners, whose enrollment places them in the middle of the pack in Division IV, have also struggled with numbers and could benefit from joining with Pierson and Bridgehampton in the years to come.

“The big thing I brought to the board was that there were health and safety issues,” Bridgehampton Athletic Director Mike Miller said on Monday, adding that Bridgehampton has three football players who will consider playing at Southampton next fall, and that the school will continue to share other sports programs at East Hampton and Pierson, as it has done traditionally.

“We have a great relationship with East Hampton and a great relationship with Pierson,” Miller said. “This is just a numbers issue.”

One option that was presented to Section XI would have allowed the East Hampton football team to play in Division IV, with the option of competing in the playoffs removed from the equation. Considering the placement would have a possible effect on other schools such as Amityville, which also balances on the line between Division III and IV in terms of enrollment, made the decision a cut-and-dry numbers issue for the athletic council.

“My one silver lining is that there is a new president’s committee that’s going to talk about relief, talk about geography,” Vasile-Cozzo said. “With a year in advance now, that’s the one good thing to come out of this.”

Share This!









Comments

comments