East Hampton Asks Supreme Court for Control of Airport

By Stephen J. Kotz

Supervisor Larry Cantwell had said the town would take the step in November, shortly after a federal appeals court had thrown out curfews the town board had imposed in 2015 in a bid to reduce noise complaints.

The Supreme Court only agrees to hear a small percentage of the cases it is petitioned to hear.

“For the last three years, this town board has been fighting to regain local control of our airport.” said Supervisor Cantwell in a release. “We followed the [Federal Aviation Administration’s] advice and elected to forgo federal funding so that we could protect our residents. We engaged in a lengthy public process to identify meaningful but reasonable restrictions, and the district court agreed that we met that test. But, with the stroke of a pen, the appeals court decision has federalized our airport and stripped us — and the thousands of similarly situated airports — of the ability to exert local control. We cannot let that decision stand.”

The town’s aviation attorneys, Kathleen Sullivan and David Cooper of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart and Sullivan, LLP, filed the papers, seeking to have the decision of the Second Circuit Court of Appeals overturned.

In April 2015, the town adopted two laws instituting year-round curfews: one, a mandatory nighttime curfew, from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., and the other, an extended curfew for noisy aircraft, from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

After airport users filed suit, a federal judge allowed the curfews to remain in effect but blocked a third law that would have imposed a one-trip-a-week restriction on noisy aircraft.

But the appeals court, reversed that ruling and said the town had to follow strict FAA guidelines, even though it no longer accepts federal funding for the facility.

“The last thing we need is the federal government running our airport. The Second Circuit’s decision subjects us to an onerous and costly FAA review process that places the solution to the noise problem in the hands of the FAA,” said Councilwoman Kathee Burke-Gonzalez in the release. “That is unacceptable. We have fought long and hard to protect our quality of life and it is too important to let the court of appeals undermine that.

“The town board is pursuing all avenues for redress —both in the courts and in Congress — and we will continue the fight until we regain local control of East Hampton Airport,” she added.

