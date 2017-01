by The Sag Harbor Express

More than 500,000 million women and men of all ages — including hundreds from the East End of Long Island — converged on Washington, D.C., on Saturday, January 21, to rally for women’s rights. They wore their hearts on their signs. From passive to aggressive, humorous to serious, protesters brought with them signs that made for a memorable march. Photos by Christine Sampson and Kathryn G. Menu

Share This!









Comments

comments