East End Students Open Rehearsal with Itzhak Perlman

by Gavin Menu

This month, 55 string students from across Long Island ages eight through 18 studying violin, viola, cello and double bass have been rehearsing with East End Arts faculty member Jeannie Woelker in preparation for a special open rehearsal opportunity. The students will play under the baton of internationally acclaimed violin virtuoso and conductor, Maestro Itzhak Perlman on July 27 at 5:30 p.m. at Southold High School.

“Our students are very excited to once again play along with the Perlman Music Program musicians under the baton of Itzhak Perlman,” EEA Education Director, Diane Giardi said.

The East End Arts School is facilitating this project for the sixth year in a row with the Perlman Music Program, a special opportunity for young string players of Long Island to collaborate with students from the Perlman Music Program’s student orchestra, comprised of international student musicians. Following the open rehearsal, the Perlman Music Program Orchestra will give a performance at 7:30 p.m.

The Perlman Music Program welcomes young musicians of rare and special talent into a richly supportive musical community. Through intensive summer programs, year-round mentoring and on occasion, an international study or performance tour, the program offers unparalleled musical training for students ages 12 and up who play the violin, viola, cello, bass and piano, with a faculty led by Maestro Perlman.

Southold High School is located at 420 Oaklawn Avenue in Southold. For more information, please visit eastendarts.org or contact the East End Arts School at (631) 369-2171. For tickets, visit perlmanmusicprogram.org.

