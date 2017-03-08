East End Regional Medical Disposal Efforts Prove Successful

by Christine Sampson

By Christine Sampson

As scientific evidence increasingly shows, decades of flushing unwanted drugs down toilets has begun to contaminate the water supply. East End residents are slowly learning a better way to dispose of those medications – in numbers that add up to suggest those new ways of thinking are sinking in.

The East End Medication Disposal Program is a partnership between seven local police departments and the nonprofit organization, Group for the East End, which provides drug drop-off boxes at police stations. According to the Group, a total of 2,149 pounds of drugs were collected over the last two years. Since the program’s inception in 2013, more than 4,000 pounds of drugs have been collected.

“It’s all about behavior change, and most of the time, it is difficult to get people to all of a sudden modify their behavior,” Bob DeLuca, president of Group for the East End, and Jennifer Hartnagel, the group’s senior environmental advocate and disposal program manager, said in comments issued jointly by email. “For many years people were told to flush their unused medications. …However, we do believe that people are beginning to understand that anything that’s flushed down the toilet, including pharmaceutical products, can contaminate our water.”

Southampton Town Police reported collecting 610 pounds, East Hampton Town Police reported collecting 560 pounds, East Hampton Village Police took in 70 pounds, and Shelter Island Town Police took in 160 pounds. Westhampton Beach Police collected 294 pounds and Southold Town Police took in 455 pounds.

An official total from Sag Harbor Village Police was not available, but Police Chief Austin J. McGuire said Tuesday the department has collected about eight large garbage bags full of medications since his arrival last year.

In a parallel effort, a similar program called Operation Big Red Med Disposal Box, operated by the Southampton-based nonprofit organization Lloyd Magothy Water Trust Inc., has placed drug collection boxes in local pharmacies, including Sag Harbor Pharmacy, White’s Apothecary and Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy, and others as far west as Greenvale and Long Beach. It has collected more than 5,500 pounds of drugs since its inception in 2014.

Tom McAbee, who runs Operation Big Red Med Disposal Box, said this effort has gained momentum on the East End.

“We started with just a few pharmacies and over the next couple of years we’ve added many more,” he said by phone on Wednesday. “Some of our pharmacies have started to promote it, mainly by word of mouth and making sure that their customers are aware they can dispose of their old medications in the red box.”

Chief McGuire said he feels the collection program is making an impact.

“At least a few times a week I see people doing this,” he said. “It puts it in the front of people’s minds that there is a proper place they should be disposing of drugs. I think everyone has had at one point in their lives a medication that they used once and sort of forgot about.”

Group for the East End is also encouraged by the social impact the proper disposal of drugs can have on communities.

“We are very pleased that this program can have the important collateral benefit of reducing possible abuse of prescription medications, which has become a growing problem all across the country,” Mr. DeLuca and Ms. Hartnagel said.

But the problem of groundwater contaminated by drugs has already hit home on Long Island.

In 2002, the Suffolk County Water Authority teamed up with the U.S. Geologic Survey and U.S. Department of the Interior to complete a study on Suffolk County groundwater. According to that study, “low but measurable concentrations” of several active pharmaceutical drugs were found in shallow groundwater. The study showed the presence of carbamazepine, an antiepileptic drug; sulfamethoxazole, a commonly used antibiotic; gemfibrozil, a cholesterol reducing medication; and acetaminophen and codeine, among others. The study also concluded that pharmaceutical compounds can enter in groundwater even after going through the wastewater treatment process.

“As more and more prescription drugs come to market and more of us have prescription drugs around the house, these products are finding their way into our household septic systems and eventually out into our underground drinking water supply and our coastal waters,” Mr. DeLuca and Ms. Hartnagel said. “The impact of these products is not well understood, and in general the levels remain fairly low, but according to the Suffolk County Health Department and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, these ‘bio-active’ products have fast become a class of emerging contaminants that need to be better managed and reduced in our environment.”

Mr. DeLuca and Ms. Hartnagel said the East End may face a unique challenge in residents who come from other areas that already have large-scale wastewater infrastructure systems, like New York City and Nassau or Westchester counties. That’s why Group for the East End has mounted an extensive campaign aimed at changing people’s habits – a campaign that included mailings, radio spots, print advertisements, speaking engagements and more.

“The transition to a more rural form of wastewater management, like individual septic systems, is a real change and many people don’t even realize that most of our residential waste is simply flushed out into the ground around our homes, where it seeps into our groundwater and eventually into our surface waters,” Mr. DeLuca and Ms. Hartnagel said.

They said, however, the fact that the East End Medication Disposal Program has collected more than 4,000 pounds of medication so far “speaks volumes.”

“People really do care about water quality,” they said.

Share This!









Comments

comments