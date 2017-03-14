East End Arts Presents Musicians’ Workshop with Matt Marshak

by Gavin Menu

East End Arts is will host a workshop for musicians with international guitarist Matt Marshak. The workshop will be on Thursday, March 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. at East End Arts Carriage House, located behind the East End Arts School at 141 E. Main Street in Riverhead.

Musicians are invited to join Mr. Marshak, a guitarist, songwriter and record label producer, for a two-hour adult workshop open to faculty and interested musicians. This will be a hands-on learning experience and participants are invited to bring their instrument of choice. Mr. Marshak has recorded nine albums in contemporary jazz/urban music genres and had a number one smooth jazz song and top 30 Billboard hits with airplay on SiriusXM Radio.

For more information, please contact the East End Arts School at (631) 369-2171 or education@eastendarts.org. Space is limited and advance registration is required. The workshop costs $35. For more information and to register, visit eastendarts.org.

