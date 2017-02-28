East End Arts Invitational Art Exhibition, “… As Humanly Possible”

by Gavin Menu

East End Arts will host “…As Humanly Possible,” an invitational exhibition at the Southampton Cultural Center featuring five regional photographers.

This art show features works that attempt to portray the human condition around the world. Strong facial expressions, deplorable living conditions as well as the more fortunate society are subjects to expect in this exhibit, according to a release issued by East End Arts last week. The exhibition opens February 28 and will be on display at the Southampton Cultural Center through May 21. An opening reception will be held on March 3 from 5 to 7 p.m.

“The five photographers in this exhibit are some of the finest in the region. These works are diverse in subject and profoundly illustrate the vision, emotions and feelings of each artist,” exhibition curator, Steven Schreiber said.

Photographers featured include Marilyn DiCarlo Ames of Quogue who “most enjoys capturing and recording life’s magical moments with her camera,” he said. Jim Lennon, of Flanders, whose show images are made up of friends and assignments taken from 1978 to 2014 using film and digital cameras will also be featured. Mr. Lennon has been creating assignment photography for regional and national companies for over 40 years.

Mr. Schreiber, also of Flanders, will also have his work shown. An award-winning photographer who began capturing images with his digital camera in 2002, and soon found a personal approach to visual textures and colors that are the signature of his photographic creations. Meryl Spiegel is a Long Island photographer who portrays the people, places and things around her whether she’s at home on the East End, roaming Manhattan or traveling elsewhere. While her subjects range from street life to seascapes to still life, her most recent work crosses into abstraction. Working with digital and medium-format cameras, Ms. Spiegel’s imagery looks more like paintings than photographs. Joan Wozniak, of Shoreham, has been communicating through images all her life. She first studied photography in grade school and since then has always had a camera with her. Ms. Wozniak enjoys exploring the space between the public faces we choose to show, and the vulnerable humans that we are.

The Southampton Cultural Center is located at 25 Pond Lane in Southampton. Visit the gallery Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or by appointment at (631) 287-4377. All exhibited work is for sale. To purchase, contact East End Arts at (631) 727-0900 or info@eastendarts.org.

