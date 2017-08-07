Early Endorsements for Fleming, Schneiderman

by sjkotz

The New York League of Conservation Voters on Friday, August 4, announced it has endorsed Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman and Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming for reelection.

The league said since Mr. Schneiderman took office in 2016, he has been “a champion for the environment.” It noted he has sponsored legislation that would include a ban on the use of pesticides containing human toxins and a measure that would ban the use of methoprene, used to kill mosquitoes, in saltwater estuaries.

It pointed out the town has established a goal of using 100-percent renewable energy by 2025 and mandated the use of advanced wastewater systems in new construction near water bodies. It also noted the town has adopted a water quality improvement plan and a coastal resources management plan during Mr. Schneiderman’s administration, established a town shellfish hatchery and continued to preserve land through the Community Preservation Fund.

“If re-elected, Jay Schneiderman will maintain his outstanding environmental record and continue to defend Southampton’s eco-system,” the league concluded.

Mr. Schneiderman is being challenged for the Democratic nomination by Fred Havemeyer, a former town Trustee, who has been backed by the Long Island Environmental Voters Forum. He is also being challenged on the Republican line by Ray Overton.

The league said Ms. Fleming, a Sag Harbor resident, “has displayed unwavering commitment in her promotion of energy efficiency, renewable energy and open space preservation since being elected to represent the 2nd District in the county legislature in 2015.”

A Southampton Town Board member from 2010 to 2015, Ms. Fleming supported a fleet management plan requiring fuel-efficient vehicles, as well as an energy audit of Town Hall, the league said. She served as a liaison to the Dark Skies Committee and supported the installation of energy-efficient bulbs throughout the town. As county legislator, Ms. Fleming has been a participant in the Yaphank Master Plan Working Group to ensure the continued potential siting of large-scale solar, and has hosted NYSERDA LI Green Homes seminars in her district to promote both solar and home energy efficiency measures, the group noted.

Ms. Fleming has also worked on open space preservation and farmland protection in her district, and is currently exploring revisions to open space acquisition policies to allow for coastal resiliency planning and implementation, the release said

The league describes itself as the only non-partisan statewide environmental organization that uses endorsements to hold elected officials accountable for progress on environmental priorities. The league said it had sent questionnaires to all candidates for office and has received 48 responses so far and endorsed 18 candidates.

