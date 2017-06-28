Early Baseball in Sag Harbor

by Gavin Menu

By David Weseley

Baseball has deep roots in Sag Harbor. The game was already being played here when whaling ships were leaving the harbor in search of whale oil.

The first recorded organized game was played in Sag Harbor on Saturday, May 4, 1867, between the Independent Nine of Sag Harbor and the Endeavor Base Ball Club of Shelter Island. This newspaper ran extensive coverage of that game, which was anything but a pitcher’s duel: Sag Harbor won, 58-25.

The home team was stocked with players with the still familiar names of Filer (pitcher), Tooker (catcher), Whitaker (shortstop), J.E. Stuart (1st base), O.H. Filer (2nd base), J. Sherry, Jr. (3rd base), Stewart (left field), Huntting (center field), and Gardiner (right field). A.W. Havens was scorer for the Sag Harbor squad.

Soon, Sag Harbor and its environs would see many teams spring up as the game grew in popularity.

Just two days after that slugfest, at a meeting in the Military Hall of Sag Harbor, the Alert Base Ball Club was formed by many of the same men who had played for the Independents the weekend before. A second game was played later that week in Sag Harbor between the Momoweta Base Ball Club of Greenport and the first nine of the newly minted Alert Base Ball Club of Sag Harbor.

In what was a great “when worlds collide” moment, The Express in 1868 described when the Montauk Base-Ball Club of Sag Harbor invited “a meeting with Nine ex-Whaling Captains over 50 years of age, for a match game of Base-Ball, on the Alert Club Ground.”

In the 1860s, Noyac became the summer home of Henry Chadwick, an English-born journalist known as “the father of baseball,” who in 1896 The Express called the Base Ball Sage of Sag Harbor. His contributions to the game include such staples as the box score and the idea of earned versus unearned runs, and he is credited with making the sport popular with the working classes.

Chadwick wrote in The Express about a September 10, 1896, game played at the Sag Harbor Fair Grounds between the University of Pennsylvania football team and the Fahys Nine that the visitors won, 4-1. Apparently, Chadwick reported regularly on baseball for The Express, as its coverage of the games played on the Fourth of July in 1896 states that “Mr. Chadwick, being one of the judges in the bicycle race, was unable to score the game here, and we are only able to give the ordinary score in consequence.”

Some of the Native American team names such as Momoweta, Moneka and perhaps even Montauk suggest a connection between the early clubs and the Improved Order of Red Men, a fraternal society popular in the 19th century. Sag Harbor had at least one such group, known as a Degree Team of Momoweta.

By the mid-1870s, Sag Harbor also had the Randolphs and the I.X.L. Club, whose team lost a game in Sag Harbor in June of 1875 to the Greenport Red Stockings Base Ball Club. In that game, alternating at catcher were Tooker and Stilwell, likely Cleveland S. Stilwell Jr., who was known as the richest man in Sag Harbor as he had received a large inheritance from his mother, Fanny Rysam Mulford.

The Greenport Mutuals faced the Atlantics of Sag Harbor in an 1875 game, with both teams being composed of people of color, a fact that was noted in this newspaper’s coverage of the game.

In the 1890s, the Fahys Watchcase Factory fielded a team, organized by watchcase employee Joseph Burns. In the early 1900s, the Star Athletic Club, the Oriole Base Ball Club and the Sag Harbor Baseball Club were playing. In 1904 the Star A.C. schedule included Ronkonkoma, Riverhead, East Hampton, Mattituck and several city teams.

By 1874, there was a baseball field in Sag Harbor at the corner of Bay and High Streets. An 1889 Sag Harbor Express article states that the Sag Harbor Base Ball Club had leased “the Sag Harbor and Hampton Fair Grounds, and propose to have enclosed grounds.”

This was the original park organized in the 1870s that would later become Mashashimuet Park. When Mrs. Russell Sage donated the park for the use of the village in the early 1900s, there was already a diamond and baseball was being played there. Construction of its grandstand began in 1908.

In 1904, Sag Harbor High School (Pierson had not been built yet) had a team. Harrison Gerecke was the captain and Eaton the manager.

By the teens, the Sag Harbor village team was known as the Whalers. From the 1930s through ’50s, this team played in the Eastern Sunrise League against teams such as Amagansett, East Hampton, East Quogue, Hampton Bays, Moriches, Southampton (the Falcons and the Yankees), Water Mill, Westhampton and Bridgehampton, which fielded two dominant teams — the White Eagles, organized by Carl Yastrzemski’s father and uncles, and the Blue Sox.

Gerry Hamel, who in the mid-1950s had won a championship for the Sag Harbor Lions Club team of the Babe Ruth League and played for the town team, and who would be offered contracts with the Brooklyn Dodgers, the Milwaukee Braves and the New York Giants in 1957 before becoming a hall-of-fame player for Boston College (he would sign with the Giants after college), said it was he who, in the 1950s, drew with chalk (someone painted over it later) the first strike zone that is on the brick wall of the grandstand at the park.

More Baseball History at Bridgehampton Museum

The Bridgehampton Museum is currently showing an exhibit curated by Julie Greene about early baseball in Bridgehampton, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Carl Yastrzemski’s achieving Major League Baseball’s triple crown in 1967. “For the Love of the Game” debuted on June 16 at the museum on Montauk Highway with a number of exhibits focusing on in the early days of baseball on the East End, with particular attention paid to Yastrzemski, a native of Bridgehampton who went on to have a Hall of Fame career with the Boston Red Sox.

The exhibit will be on display into the fall, and is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

