Eames Indicted on Latest Charge

by Gavin Menu

An East Hampton man, who was arrested earlier this year on child endangerment and other charges related to hosting parties in his home for underage teens where alcohol and illegal drugs were allegedly consumed, has been indicted by a grand jury for wrongfully depositing a check mistakenly sent to him by a local contractor, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota announced on Tuesday, April 4.

In his most recent brush with the law, Jefferson Eames was arrested March 23 by East Hampton Town Police and charged with grand larceny in the third degree, a class D felony punishable by a maximum of up to seven years in prison upon conviction.

Mr. Eames was scheduled to be arraigned on the charge in Central Islip on Wednesday, April 6, before Suffolk County criminal court Justice Fernando Camacho.

Prosecutors say on December 27, Mr. Eames wrongfully deposited a check for $24,200 into his business account. The check was mistakenly mailed to the defendant by Leisure Tech LLC of East Hampton, a general contractor which had last worked with Mr. Eames eight years ago, according to the DA’s spokesman, Robert Clifford.

“Because he had not worked with Leisure Tech in eight years, Eames knew he was not entitled to it and he has refused to return the money sent to him in error,” Mr. Spota said in a release.

Mr. Eames has been arrested six times since September 2016 on a variety of charges and is scheduled to return to East Hampton Town Justice Court on those criminal complaints on May 3.

Share This!









Comments

comments