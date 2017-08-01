Dryer Causes Fire in Sagaponack

by Christine Sampson

A dryer fire in the basement of a Sagaponack house called firefighters to the scene from the Bridgehampton, East Hampton, Sag Harbor, Southampton, Amagansett and Springs fire departments on Monday afternoon.

A gas detector alarm triggered the call at around 1:50 p.m. to 175 Merchants Path, where firefighters encountered difficulties because “there was not a viable source of water supply in that area,” according to information released by the Bridgehampton Fire Department.

The fire was extinguished quickly, however, and no injuries were reported. The Southampton Town Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.

Share This!









Comments