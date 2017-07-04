Drucker at Bridgehampton Antiques and Modern Design Show

by Gavin Menu

Drucker Antiques, a specialist in Georg Jensen hollowware, flatware and jewelry will exhibit at Bridgehampton Antiques and Modern Design Show at the Bridgehampton Community House from July 6 to 9.

In celebration of National Culinary Arts Months, Drucker Antiques will showcase a selection of ornamental Georg Jensen serving pieces. A collection of vintage Butler & Wilson rhinestone jewelry will also be displayed, including a large rhinestone lobster brooch.

Janet Drucker will be at the show to sign copies of her book, “Georg Jensen A Tradition of Splendid Silver,” now in its second edition. For more information, visit hamptonshows.com or druckerantiques.com.

