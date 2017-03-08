Draft Budget for Sag Harbor Village Shows $1.3 Million Increase in Spending

by Kathryn Menu

The first draft of Sag Harbor Village’s 2017-18 budget shows a $1.32 million increase in spending, a 14.34-percent increase over the current $9.23 million budget.

This week, Mayor Sandra Schroeder said the draft budget included all items requested by department heads, and that members of the village board were working with those departments to pare down the spending plan before the next budget meeting, scheduled for March 22 at 4 p.m.

The village board first discussed the budget with village treasurer Eileen Tuohy on February 22.

“Basically, this includes everyone’s Christmas wish list,” Ms. Tuohy explained to the board, noting it did show a “significant increase” over the prior year’s budget.

She attributed some of the budget’s growth to increases in pension payments for members of the Sag Harbor Volunteer Ambulance Corps. In June, voters approved a ballot measure that gave ambulance volunteers the same kind of defined retirement benefit awarded to members of the fire department. The length of service award program is available when a volunteer reaches the age of 65, and provides them with a benefit of $20 per year of active service. Covering that incentive will cost an estimated $105,000 this year, a $90,000 increase over last year’s budget.

Ms. Tuohy noted the first lease payments on two new fire trucks are also in the draft budget, at a cost of $140,683, and that department heads have also requested additional staff, including a full-time police officer for the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and a full-time ambulance emergency medical technician. Superintendent of Public Works Dee Yardley has also requested a new one-ton truck for his department, at a cost of $65,000, and Ms. Tuohy anticipated liability and worker’s compensation insurance premiums to rise by 10 percent, with health insurance costs estimated to rise by 6.5 percent.

“I’ve just started working on the revenue side of the budget,” said Ms. Tuohy, who will present that side of the budget and discuss the village’s available fund balances on March 22.

One expense not included in the draft budget, noted Sag Harbor Ambulance Corps president Debbie O’Brien, is the cost of upgrading and replacing radios used by the ambulance and fire and police departments.

In February, East Hampton Town officials began discussing the replacement of its emergency radio communications system, which covers not only government employees, but also police departments, volunteer ambulance organizations and fire departments, including those in Sag Harbor.

The 20 year-old system covers emergency radio communications between Montauk and Noyac. East Hampton Town Supervisor Larry Cantwell said he would like to see the system replaced, at a cost estimated at $5 million, in early 2018. Ms. O’Brien noted that replacement would demand her department update or replace all of its radios, at a cost she estimated to be $110,000.

Ms. O’Brien echoed statements made last month by East Hampton Town Police Chief Michael Sarlo, who said the system replacement was critical to ensuring emergency service professionals are able to communicate with one another. During the Main Street, Sag Harbor, fire on December 16 an estimated 143 calls were dropped from the system. According to East Hampton Town Police Department communications technician Edward Schnell, the outdated system blocked 500 calls between March and December of 2016.

“If we can’t communicate from the ambulance, it could cost someone’s life,” Ms. O’Brien said.

In other village news, Sag Harbor Village Board member Ken O’Donnell, the board’s liaison to Harbormaster Bob Bori, said last week that plans for Long Wharf, including the addition of a pedestrian walkway, bathrooms, and expanded slips for yachts and transient boaters, are being finalized by engineer Paul Grosser and landscape architect Edmund Hollander. Once completed, Mayor Schroeder said the plan would be sent to the village’s Harbor Committee for its input.

The village has said it will bond for the project, whose price tag has yet to be finalized. Mr. O’Donnell said the goal is to begin construction after HarborFest weekend, September 9 and 10.

“We hope to incorporate the pedestrian walkway on Long Wharf to what we envision being a walkway behind the [John A. Ward Memorial] Windmill, and eventually to what we hope is the John Steinbeck Waterfront Park,” said Mr. O’Donnell.

