Fashion Institute Celebrated in Water Mill

by Kathryn Menu

Philanthropist, jewelry designer and Fashion Institute of Technology trustee Joan Hornig held a dinner on Friday, July 21 at the Hornig residence in Water Mill to celebrate FIT, following a lecture at the Parrish Art Museum by Dr. Valerie Steele, the director and chief curator of The Museum at FIT, who asked the question: “Is fashion art?” Drawing from a wide range of images — from haute couture garments and catwalk shows to classical and avant-garde art — Dr. Steele also explored who decides whether fashion is art in her lecture.

The dinner following the talk featured greetings from FIT President, Dr. Joyce Brown, and a student showcase of toys, jewelry, shoes, accessories and interior design work.

