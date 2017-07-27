Fashion Institute Celebrated in Water Mill

Mickey Ateyeh, Jean Shafiroff, Fern Mallis and Terrie Sultan attend an event at The Hornig Residence on July 21 in Water Mill, celebrating the Fashion Institute of technology. (Photo by Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Laura Nicklas and Joan Hornig at the July 21 dinner (Photo by Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images).

Philanthropist, jewelry designer and Fashion Institute of Technology trustee Joan Hornig held a dinner on Friday, July 21 at the Hornig residence in Water Mill to celebrate FIT, following a lecture at the Parrish Art Museum by Dr. Valerie Steele, the director and chief curator of The Museum at FIT, who asked the question: “Is fashion art?” Drawing from a wide range of images — from haute couture garments and catwalk shows to classical and avant-garde art — Dr. Steele also explored who decides whether fashion is art in her lecture.

The dinner following the talk featured greetings from FIT President, Dr. Joyce Brown, and a student showcase of toys, jewelry, shoes, accessories and interior design work.

 

