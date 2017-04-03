Dish: 50 Shades of Green

by Gavin Menu

Almond chef and co-owner Jason Weiner features menus that celebrate local farmers and produce season after season, and spring at his Bridgehampton-based restaurant is no different. This week, Chef Weiner’s menu featured a spring minestrone, with leeks from Quail Hill Farm in Amagansett, quail eggs from Feisty Acres on the North Fork and wheatberries from Amber Waves Farm in Amagansett, and mirco-basil from Goodwater Farms in East Hampton.

“I kind of love this dish for a few reasons,” said Chef Weiner. “One, if I get an opportunity to call something a minestrone — whether it is or not — I seize the day.” Secondly, the Chef said he loves showcasing his favorite East End farms in his cuisine.

“And third, when I was a kid I was fascinated by the story of the stone soup … this is a stone soup: start with nothing and keep adding ingredients until you end up with something greater than the sum of its parts. That what cooking is all about.”

Almond in Bridgehampton is located at 1 Ocean Road in Bridgehampton. To make a reservation, or for more information, call (631) 538-5665 or visit almondrestaurant.com.

