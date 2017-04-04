Dinner to Benefit Mashashimuet Park Playground

by Gavin Menu

The park board of Sag Harbor’s Mashashimuet Park is moving forward with plans to build a new playground on its grounds, the non-profit will team up with the Sag Harbor Partnership and the American Hotel to host its first fundraiser later this month to transform that concept into reality.

On Sunday, April 23, from 6 to 8 p.m., a benefit dinner will be held at the American Hotel on Main Street in Sag Harbor. Of the $150 per person ticket, $100 will go towards the construction of the new playground. Tickets can be purchased online at sagharborpartnership.org or by check to Sag Harbor Partnership, PO Box 182, Sag Harbor, NY 11963 with “playground dinner” in the memo field and the number of tickets requested. Tickets can also be purchased directly at the Sag Harbor Liquor Store and at the Wharf Shop.

If you cannot attend the benefit, donations are accepted at mashashimuetpark.org.

