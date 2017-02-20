Dick Hyman’s Sag Harbor Victorian Listed

by The Sag Harbor Express

By Lindsay Andarakis

Represented by Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman, 21 Peconic Avenue in Sag Harbor, the former house of composer Dick Hyman is for sale in Northampton Shores for $5,249,000.

Richard “Dick” Hyman was born in 1927, has been a well-known composer for 60-plus years and played as a pianist for Benny Goodman. This year, Mr. Hyman is being awarded the National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master Fellow. He was the in-studio organist for “Beat the Clock,” has won an Emmy for his original score for “Sunshine’s on the Way,” and has acted as composer/arranger/pianist for many Woody Allen films, including “The Purple Rose of Cairo,” “Hannah and Her Sisters,” “Sweet and Lowdown,” “Mighty Aphrodite,” “Radio Days,” and “Bullets Over Broadway.”

The Northampton Shores community originated in the 1890s as the Noyac Cottage Association, meant to be a summer colony. There are two remaining grand Victorian summer “cottages” on Peconic Avenue. One is formerly owned by New York State Senator, William Cauldwell, and is now on the National Register of Historic Places. The other is the Hyman property.

The fully cleared property sits on a .52-acre lot and the house has an approximate square footage of 3,349. The lot has 100 feet of bulk-headed water frontage with full landscaping and deeded access to one of the most pristine and private beaches in the Hamptons, adjacent to the Elizabeth A. Morton National Wildlife Refuge.

Charming and immaculately maintained, this 3-bed and 3.5-bath home offers panoramic water views of the open bay, mooring boats, sunsets and moonlit nights. Interior highlights include a living room and sun room with fireplaces surrounded by handmade Pewabic tiles, a library with solid cherry bookcases and railing, dining room, chef’s kitchen with solid cherry cabinets and green granite counters, pine and fir wood flooring, European windows, skim-coated walls, hand-done glass in the kitchen and dining room cabinets, central air, central vacuum, and brass fixtures throughout.

The second-story master suite has a bayside balcony and mahogany porches on the bay and garden sides that are ideal for enjoyment during all seasons. The backyard has room for a pool, includes a bayside gazebo with bathhouse, teak stairs to the bay and a detached 2-car garage with a half bath.

For more information and appointments, contact Enzo Morabito at (631) 537-6519.

