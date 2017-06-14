Deyermond Steps Down as Trustee

by Gavin Menu

Ed Deyermond, the current North Haven Village Clerk, who has served several terms as both mayor and trustee in Sag Harbor — most recently elected to back-to-back terms in 2013 and 2015 — was given a proclamation at Tuesday night’s Sag Harbor Village Board of Trustees meeting, his last as a member of that board.

Mr. Deyermond’s term on the board will end July 1. He has chosen not to seek re-election. In addition to his work in Sag Harbor and North Haven, Mr. Deyermond’s 40-year career on the East End brought him to the town assessors office in East Hampton and Southampton towns. He is also a member of the Sag Harbor Volunteer Fire Department. Mr. Deyermond will remain the clerk in North Haven Village.

On Tuesday night, Mayor Sandra Schroeder and the rest of the village board thanked Mr. Deyermond for his service, with Mayor Schroeder — who served as village clerk during his tenure as mayor — tearing up as she read the proclamation.

“And we want to thank Bethany for capturing him and bringing him here,” said Ms. Schroeder of Mr. Deyermond’s wife, a Sag Harbor native and member of the village’s Historic Preservation and Architectural Review Board, who was sitting in the audience Tuesday night.

“I came here 45 years ago or more, and who knew I would have such a wonderful career working with some of the finest people I know,” said Mr. Deyermond. “It has been a really good ride and I want to thank my wife, the people who have been working with me on the board, mayors, attorneys, newspaper people, and especially the public.”

In other news, Historic Preservation and Architectural Review Board member Chris Leonard announced Tuesday night via correspondence with the village board that he will not seek another term on that board.

“My last two years of service as your appointee to the Village Board of Historic Preservation and Architectural Review have been difficult but rewarding,” said Mr. Leonard. “I hope that the Board has not only slowed the destruction of our historic resources, but has put the Village on a course more compatible with our preservation law.”

Mr. Leonard’s term expires at the end of June.

Comments