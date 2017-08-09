Designer Showhouse Expands to Second Home

by Gavin Menu

By Rachel Bosworth

Creative yet often behind the scenes, interior designers have the unique challenge of bringing a client’s vision to life through multiple elements such as color, furnishing, and accessories, all while keeping in line with what the customer wants. Many of these projects are just for the home or business owner to enjoy, unseen by the masses. In the Hamptons however, there is one event that allows to designers to showcase their own style and work for the public, and for a good cause.

Run by the Hampton Designer Showhouse Foundation, Inc., a nonprofit benefitting the Southampton Hospital, two houses by Paramount Custom Homes at The Fields, a luxury community in Southampton, will feature rooms by more than 30 designers from around the country. Four East End interior designers are sharing their approach and design aesthetic for their rooms within the Beachcomber and the Linden.

“This year, Old Town Crossing had the honor of designing the Junior Master Suite in the Beachcomber,” says designer Taylor Clarke. “We wanted to design something other than a bedroom, so we chose to turn the space into a home library, this was our first step. Then we chose a theme, our main theme was ‘Sand Goes Glam.’”

Using monochromatic colors in soft neutral tones of cream, sand, champagne in the form of seating, throw pillows, and an area rug, highlighted by metallics like the feather wall paper and accent pieces, the design team, lead by Sean Burns and Judy Hadlock, created a space with an eclectic mix of sandy beach designs reminiscent of the East End with pops of glam befitting of the Hamptons.

“As designers, it is our job to mesh our vision with the client’s vision and create a look that represents both of us,” shares Clarke. “I think that it is also our job to open our clients up to new ideas and design choices that they would not have necessarily thought of without our help. This can sometimes be a challenge as it can be hard for someone else to visualize what is inside your head and vice versa. But I think that once you can achieve this, that is the mark of a successful designer.”

In the lower lounge of the Linden visitors will find a space designer Kathryn Hunt describes as “casual elegance.” “I like layers of blended tone on tone with modern art and lots of antiques mixed in,” says the owner of East End Home Co. “When working with different types of clients, I feel my most important duty is to listen to the needs of the client and help to guide them in the buying decisions. It becomes less about my personal style and more about delivering a project that the client will love.”

The lounge, which Hunt says was initially small and dark, is brightened to make guests feel as though they were outside in a garden room. Bold colors like a navy chest with gold accents and a pink velvet side chair are accented by colorful paintings. “The Thibaut Augustine wallpaper was perfect for this and I added a mix of mid-century, transitional, and vintage pieces with some abstract art including the large painting from East Hampton artist, Sally Egbert and a commissioned piece from Christina Baker,” Hunt explains.

Beachcomber’s dining room was designed by Michael Del Piero Good Design targeting the relaxed Hamptons vibe through an open and inviting space. “Dining spaces need not be formal, especially in a casual environment where most often, folks are enjoying time off,” she says. “A dining space, off a kitchen, such as this one, should be casual enough for breakfast yet sophisticated enough to have friends join in for a dinner.”

Bright and airy, a white glass topped dining table is at the center of slipcover chairs and a traditional sette, while subtle black and white accents allow for a modern feel. “Our style tends to be relaxed and sophisticated,” says Del Piero. “We like to bring those qualities to our projects while keeping client lifestyle and goals as the focus for the project. We are a very collaborative firm and our process keeps clients involved. After all, it’s their home and it should reflect them.”

In the Linden dining room, architect and interior designer Brian Brady’s concept is described as “sitting in a farm field at sunset having a feast from local raw materials.” On the board of the Showhouse, Brady also says his expertise in architecture lends itself to interior design. “For an interior designer to be successful, the architectural shell has to be right,” he shares. “Being an architect gives me an added advantage in doing the interiors because I understand the space better.”

Brady married different textures and colors in the dining room, with basket weave dining chairs with leather end chairs, varied levels of lighting, and a mix of window treatments. Pops of color in the place settings pull together the room with the peach ombre walls and other accessories. “Our design aesthetic for the Hamptons is ‘Sophisticated Beach,’” Brady says. “We are known for finding unique pieces and designing custom items. Our clients know that they will get a custom design and not something that is mass produced.”

Of interior design and the Showhouse, Clarke shares, “I find that a lot of the time people are afraid to take ‘risks’ with design, or afraid to step outside of their comfort zones and think outside of the box. I hope that our room, along with the other rooms of the Showhouse, help visitors visualize different concepts of design, that they walk away with maybe a different perspective than they had prior to visiting.”

The Hampton Designer Showhouse featuring two houses for the first time in their 17-year history is open daily for tours now through Monday, September 4.

