Delays Continue In Ludwick Case

By Stephen J. Kotz

It was a year ago last June that Suffolk County Justice Fernando Camacho, who is presiding over the trial of Manhattan developer Sean P. Ludwick in the August 30, 2015, death of Paul Hansen, a well-known Sag Harbor real estate agent and builder, told prosecutors and defense attorneys to prepare for a fall trial.

“I remind you, this case will be tried in the fall this year — 2016,” the judge said after meeting in his chambers with William Keahon, Mr. Ludwick’s lead attorney, and John Scott Prudenti, the head of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s vehicular crimes bureau.

Fast-forward to 2017. After months of scheduling delays in the case, Mr. Ludwick, 44, remains in Suffolk County Jail in Yaphank. Mr. Ludwick has been held since January 2016 after prosecutors convinced the judge to revoke his $1 million bail after discovering that he was planning to buy an ocean-going sailboat in Puerto Rico so he could allegedly flee prosecution.

The family of Mr. Hansen, who was 53 at the time of his death, and left a wife and two young sons, is growing impatient by the continued delays in the case and their inability to put the tragedy behind them.

“There is a great deal of frustration,” said Bob Hansen, Mr. Hansen’s older brother who has served as the family spokesman. “When you talk about the wheels of justice moving very slowly, we didn’t think we’d be here since the incident and not be any closer to trial than we were two years ago.”

The case was on Judge Camacho’s July 21 calendar, but was postponed once again, until Tuesday, August 8, because Mr. Keahon and other members of Mr. Ludwick’s defense team had federal court appearances scheduled, said Ray Varuolo, the assistant DA handling the case.

“It’s just a matter of scheduling a time when they can all be here,” he said,” adding that Mr. Keahon, a prominent Suffolk County defense attorney, had only recently completed another case. Mr. Varuolo said he would not know until Friday or Monday if next week’s appearance in county criminal court in Central Islip would take place.

Both sides have been waiting since March when Judge Camacho refused a defense motion to dismiss the charges to schedule hearings on what, if any evidence, can be suppressed during a trial.

After a night of drinking, prosecutors say that Mr. Ludwick was driving Mr. Hansen to his home in Noyac when his convertible Porsche 911 slammed into a telephone pole on Rolling Hills Court East, just down the street from Mr. Hansen’s home, where his sons and Mr. Ludwick’s boys were having a sleepover.

Prosecutors charge that Mr. Ludwick dragged Mr. Hansen from the vehicle and left him in the road, driving off in a car with two flat tires on the passenger’s side and damage to its radiator. Police caught up with Mr. Ludwick a few blocks away after his car stalled and charged him with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. Prosecutors said some of Mr. Hansen’s belongings were found in the woods next to the road, where they said Mr. Ludwick had thrown them in an effort to cover his tracks.

The district attorney’s office has not said whether it will consider a plea deal in the case. In January 2016, just after Mr. Ludwick was indicted on 13 charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide and five other felonies, District Attorney Thomas Spota took the unusual step of meeting with East End reporters to stress that his office was making the case a top priority.

Mr. Keahon has not returned reporters’ phone calls, and offered only brief comments about the case when questioned outside the courtroom.

